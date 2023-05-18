Home » Ecuador, President Lasso dissolves the National Assembly to avoid prison
World

Ecuador, President Lasso dissolves the National Assembly to avoid prison

by admin
Ecuador, President Lasso dissolves the National Assembly to avoid prison

Guillermo Lasso he played the last card that remained in his hand: he dissolved the National Assembly and avoided a trial as well as prison. Besieged by opponents, the president of Ecuador has thus escaped impeachment proceedings for the controversial award of a contract to the oil transport company Flopec.

The judiciary challenged him for embezzlement, a crime he denied by choosing the part of the victim persecuted for political reasons.

See also  At the sensitive moment of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the cargo plane from China to Russia returned due to failure | Russia invaded Ukraine | Sichuan Airlines 3U3839 | Chongqing-Moscow cargo flight

You may also like

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Daily horoscope for May 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy