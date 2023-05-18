Ecuador, President Lasso dissolves the National Assembly to avoid prison

26
Guillermo Lasso he played the last card that remained in his hand: he dissolved the National Assembly and avoided a trial as well as prison. Besieged by opponents, the president of Ecuador has thus escaped impeachment proceedings for the controversial award of a contract to the oil transport company Flopec.
The judiciary challenged him for embezzlement, a crime he denied by choosing the part of the victim persecuted for political reasons.
