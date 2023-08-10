Home » Ecuador, presidential candidate Villavicencio killed after a rally
Ecuador, presidential candidate Villavicencio killed after a rally

Ecuador, presidential candidate Villavicencio killed after a rally

One of the candidates for the presidential elections in Ecuador was shot and killed at the end of an electoral campaign rally. It is the journalist and political activist Fernando Villavicencio. Villavicencio has always sided against the spread of crime and drug trafficking cartels in the country. Outgoing Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso tweeted: “Outraged and shocked. My sympathy and condolences to his wife and daughters. Out of respect for his memory and his battles, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” adds the president.

“The Security Cabinet will meet in a few minutes. I have asked the president of the National Elections Committee, Diana Atmaint, the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar, the President of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela, and other state authorities to attend this meeting as a matter of urgency to address this event that shocked the country. Organized crime has gone too far, but the full weight of the law will fall on them.”

