Ecuador, presidential candidate Villavicencio killed at the end of a rally

One of the candidates for the presidential elections in Ecuador was shot dead at the end of a rally in a school in the capital, Quito. This is the journalist and political activist Fernando Villavicencio, 59, known for his fight against corruption. The news was confirmed on social media by President Lasso: “Crime will not go unpunished”.

Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and my condolences with his wife and his daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished. The Security Cabinet will meet in… — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) August 10, 2023

And according to Ecuador’s attorney general, the killer died of wounds sustained during his capture. At least nine people remained

wounded in the attack: another presidential candidate and two policemen.

Fernando Villavicencio was one of the 8 candidates scheduled to vote on August 20 and his assassination risks derailing the electoral campaign. The country is undergoing an escalation of violence due to the actions of criminal gangs linked above all to drug trafficking.

Villavicencio, staunch opponent of the former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), moved under police protection after threats received weeks earlier.

According to local media, the special agents were investigating the possibility that an explosive device had been planted right in the place of the meeting where the ambush later took place.

