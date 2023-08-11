Ecuador, the elections will be a step towards the relaunch of Latin American integration

Until next time Ecuadorian presidential elections on Sunday 20 August there could be a significant affirmation of the leftist formation Revolucion Ciudadana, whose historic leader is former president Rafael Correa. In fact, the polls give the candidate of this party a large advantage, Luisa González Alcivarwith the candidate for vice president Andres Arauz, whose victory would put an end to the last dark period of the Latin American country.

I spoke about it with Esther Cuesta, a member of the Ecuadorian National Assembly for Asia, Europe and Oceania. Esther underlined the crucial importance of these elections which, after a period of fatal improvisations which made the Ecuadorian people pay a very high price, will have to mark a decisive turning point in the direction of the full recovery of participatory democracy and its inalienable rights. Ecuador is currently going through a crisis marked by insecurity, unemployment and lack of access to public health and education services. The homicide rate has skyrocketed transforming the country in one of the most insecure of Latin America. Neoliberal governments have facilitated the growth of a strong one in recent years organized crime which does not disdain political murder, as demonstrated by the killing, which took place just yesterday, of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

It is necessary that the administration of the country be returned to capable, expert people who are attentive to the needs of the popular sectors, after the bad results achieved by a ragtag political class made up of private entrepreneurs, sometimes even corrupt. Luisa González, candidate of Revolucion Ciudadana, in addition to being the only woman out of seven candidates, is also the only one to have experience in public management.

The roots of the current bad governance, Esther adds, can be traced back to the presidency of Lenin Moreno, who despite having come to power as Correa’s heir, implemented the neoliberal program that puts capital above human beings, and also started a real judicial persecution against the leaders of Revolucion Ciudadana, such as Correa himself and others. Moreno’s neoliberal and reckless policies, which provoked large demonstrations that I mentioned almost four years ago – also prompting a piqued stance from the Consul General of Ecuador in Milan – contributed, by disorienting voters, to Lasso’s subsequent affirmation. First Moreno and then Lasso implemented a real one deinstitutionalization of the country, dismantling every structure and every public policy.

Relations with the indigenous movement are also very important, in support of which the political agenda of Citizen revolution contains the nature protection and ancestral territories, the defense of cultural rights and the promotion of political participation of communities. The choice of a sustainable development model that combines the defense of the environment and the rights of indigenous peoples.

The Ecuadorian diaspora, made up of four million seven hundred thousand people in the world, assumes a significant role, also sensitive in Italy where about one hundred thousand Ecuadorians live, also from a purely economic point of view with remittances (equal to four billion seven hundred million dollars year). At the elections on August 20 it will be possible vote from abroad with the telematics system by registering on the site.

After all, the associative fabric of Ecuadorian immigration, like that from other countries, also represents a contribution to the democratic quality of the destination countries, as demonstrated by the election of a municipal councilor of Ecuadorian origin in Genoa, and constitutes a human bridge, social and cultural between our countries, also facilitating from our point of view the governance of immigration, an issue that is proving to be increasingly crucial as the populist policies of the right-wing fail.

I believe that the victory of Revolucion Ciudadana in next Sunday’s elections would transcend the local context itself, undoubtedly constituting a further step towards revival of Latin American integration, which aims to attribute a leading role to the region, in a context marked by the irreversible decline of the unipolar model based on the hegemony of the United States and by the parallel emergence of a new multipolar model, with the increased role of the BRICS. Only by fully affirming this multipolar model, and the role of Latin America within it, will we be able to provide the planet with the new representative government we need to start a solution momentous problems such as wars, climate change, pandemics and inequalities. As also demonstrated by the events in Africa, we are moving towards the definitive overcoming of the colonial model which has governed the destinies of the world in an inadequate and clumsy way for over five centuries, causing enormous suffering to peoples and giving rise to unheard-of injustices.

It is to be hoped that, in the context of this far-reaching historical horizon, Ecuador, after a few years of neoliberal darkness and unbridled corruption, will be able to recover its important role within Latin America which has got back on track and which is testified by the important conquests achieved on many lands, both domestic and international (just mention the commitment to the transparency of foreign debt, an issue that undoubtedly needs to be taken up again) at the time of President Correa.

