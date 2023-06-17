Home » Ecuador, the “resurrected” 76-year-old is really dead
Ecuador, the “resurrected” 76-year-old is really dead

This time she’s really dead. Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old from Ecuador, declared dead in early June, woke up to the jubilation of those present during the vigil at the funeral home. But after a week of intensive care she finally left her loved ones.

Ecuador, twist at the funeral home: a woman declared dead wakes up in the coffin

by Daniele Mastrogiacomo

Once “resurrected” she was admitted to the hospital in the coastal city of Babahoyo. Her son and her relatives had hoped for a recovery, but the woman didn’t make it.

The Ministry of Health communicated to the television network ecuavisa that “the autopsy has already begun”. The unusual case will be examined by a commission of experts set up by the government.

