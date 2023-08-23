Ecuador to the vote, and narcos and the sifida dello Yasuni

From the appointment with the polls, marked by the killing of the anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicendio, the cross-section of a country that was once a model and has now become a crossroads for cocaine. An economist heir to Correa and the son of a powerful businessman will compete in the ballot in October. Meanwhile, the population has said “no” to oil extraction in the Amazon

Over 100,000 men with 4,888 vehicles, 4,800 motorcycles, three armored vehicles and seven planes to protect the vote in Ecuador. In the small country of South America, the presidential elections marked by the killing on August 9 of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio – 59 years old, journalist and author of numerous reports denouncing the corruption that ran for the centrist movement build – they saw Luisa González (pictured) of the leftist party Citizen revolutionreaching 33%, and Daniel Noboa’s National Democratic Alliance, 24.35%. The contenders, after the first round on Sunday 20 August in which more than 70% of those entitled to vote took part, will have to wait for the run-off on 15 October to find out who will lead Ecuador.

The former model country of Latin America in terms of peace and social development has plunged into a nightmare due to drug trafficking by the Mexican and Colombian cartels that compete for the square. In 2022, it recorded a record rate of 25.32 violent deaths per 100,000 population. 80% is linked to drug trafficking, a market that moves strategically from Mexico to this country overlooking the Pacific, the epicenter for the sale and marketing of cocaine with America and Europe. These were the allegations that Fernando Villavicencio had revealed in his books and in his last TV interview before the attack. “Cocaine, exploitation of mines and corruption are the three mafias of Ecuador,” explained the candidate killed after a rally in Quito. Before him Augustín Intriaga, mayor of the port city of Manta, had been shot dead on July 24; then Ríder Sánchez, who ran as a deputy while, on August 15, Pedro Briones, leader of Citizen revolution (the movement of former president Rafael Correa) were killed by the violence of drug traffickers.

The commentators’ analysis is that violence is the result of the perverse alliance between the extreme left and drug trafficking; with drug money they bought most of the institutions, including the Justice. This bitter analysis is shared by Lourdes Luque, activist of a movement, Dialogo Vitales, which aims at the reconstruction of Ecuador with the university, the world of work, citizens, students. “Citizens must be united to build a country together in equality for the common good,” says the representative worried about the future of her people. A concern that has not spared Christian Zurita, the candidate who replaced Fernando Villavicencio. Wearing a military helmet and bulletproof vest, he was discouraged by the soldiers at the polling station as he was threatened with death by the narcos. Zurita, with 16%, obtained third place in the elections, declaring that the work of the political movement will not stop.

Meanwhile, in the referendum held together with the elections of August 20, Ecuador also set a world precedent, by deciding through a plebiscite to stop the exploitation of oil from one of its largest fields located in the Yasuní National Park, the heart of the Ecuadorian Amazon. one of the global epicenters of biodiversity where indigenous peoples live threatened by drilling.

Now it will be the turn of Luisa González, 45, pawn of Rafael Correa (economist, president of Ecuador from 2007 to 2017, accused of corruption and currently in Belgium as a political refugee) and Noboa Azín, 35 (son of the man of business and five-time former candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Álvaro Noboa Pontón) contending for the role of leader of a country plunged into corruption that infects politicians, businesses and public order.