“Look, it moves. But yes, the fingers, and now the hands. Mommy, mommy, wake up! She breathes, here, calm. But you’re alive!” Bewilderment and then scenes of jubilation in the hall of the funeral home where Mrs. Bella Montoya, 76, officially died of a stroke. The surprise and the excited cries of the son Gilbert Balterán37, toured Babahoyo, a small town in the hinterland of Ecuador, 100 kilometers from Guayaquil.