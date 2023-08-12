Ecuadorian Armed Forces and Police Intervene in Zone 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center after State of Emergency

(CNN Spanish) — The Ecuadorian Armed Forces and Police have intervened in the Zone 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center in the province of Guayas as part of the state of emergency declared after the death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The operation involves 4,000 troops, including 2,000 soldiers and 2,000 police officers. Their mission is to establish control over weapons, ammunition, and explosives within the prison.

The security institutions are using their combined logistical resources to ensure both internal and external control of the prison. This intervention comes as a response to the growing concern over the Los Choneros gang, led by José Adolfo Macías, also known as Fito, who is currently incarcerated at the facility. Images released by the armed forces show Fito being subjected to the intervention.

CNN has reached out to the SNAI (National Rehabilitation and Social Integration Service) to inquire whether Fito and other members of his gang will be transferred to another pavilion. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.

This report was contributed by Ana María Cañizares

