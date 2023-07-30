Ecuadorian Military Invades Colombian Territory and Releases Detainees after Dialogue

provide the content for a news article using this content

The National Protection Unit of Colombia and residents of the Colombian department of Putumayo, on the border with Ecuador, have denounced that Ecuadorian military troops have invaded the national territory this Saturday at noon and have taken six people, who have already been released after a dialogue between the two countries.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Relations has issued a statement explaining that it has been part of an ongoing operation against drug trafficking and has culminated in a diplomatic communication between the two countries, as reported by the Ecuadorian newspaper ‘El Universo’.

Upon arriving in the area, the military captured the governor of the San Marcelino Reservation, his wife and four other members of the indigenous guard and took them away, according to statements by the residents and the Colombian radio station W Radio.

The mayor of the municipality of San Miguel, Beyer Peña, has requested “the presence of Colombian authorities in the Yarinal reservation of San Marcelino where military personnel detain and transport Colombian indigenous people.”

The National Protection Unit has explained in its account on the social network X, until now known as Twitter, that there is an islet that is located on the border between the two countries and “the Ecuadorian army is present and affects the freedom and mobility of community”.

However, in the statement issued by the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they have detailed that “the diplomatic and military channels between the two countries were immediately activated through which a solution to these events was reached with the withdrawal of the Ecuadorian military. to the southern bank of the San Miguel River and the release of those detained in the action”.

According to the Ecuadorian military, 20 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride were seized. “The Foreign Ministry will duly follow up on this border incident through the existing dialogue mechanisms and the appropriate diplomatic channels,” they added.

(With information from Europa Press)

ready to be published

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

