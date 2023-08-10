Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Assassinated in Political Rally Shooting

Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Assassinated in Shooting Attack in Quito

Quito was left shocked and grieving on Wednesday as presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was tragically assassinated in a shooting attack outside a political rally. Villavicencio was known for his strong stance against corruption, criminal gangs, and drug trafficking. The brutal attack occurred just over a week before the general elections and amidst a wave of violence that has recently plagued the country.

President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the murder and attributed it to organized crime. He promised that Villavicencio’s death would not go unpunished but did not provide further details regarding the motive or the individuals involved. The Prosecutor’s Office later announced on social media that six people had been arrested in connection with the crime. One suspect, who was injured during an exchange of gunfire with security personnel, was apprehended but later succumbed to his injuries.

Fernando Villavicencio was one of eight registered candidates for the upcoming presidential election on August 20. Although not among the favorites, Villavicencio was well-known for his efforts in exposing cases of alleged government corruption. The 59-year-old politician was married to Verónica Sarauz and leaves behind five children.

In the days leading up to his assassination, Villavicencio publicly voiced concerns about threats he had received from the leader of a local criminal group allegedly linked to the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. While Ecuadorian authorities have yet to specify any particular criminal organization, Villavicencio had also exposed the alleged connections between politicians and drug traffickers.

Footage captured the last moments of Villavicencio’s life as he exited the educational facility where the political rally took place. Surrounded by police officers, he was helped into a vehicle before a series of shots rang out, followed by desperate cries from supporters.

The motive behind the attack remains undisclosed, though some speculate that Villavicencio posed a threat to international criminal organizations. Corruption and drug trafficking are prevalent issues within Ecuador, infiltrating both public and private institutions. Edison Romo, a retired military intelligence colonel, emphasized that no investigative hypothesis should be disregarded.

After the attack, the police conducted two controlled explosions near the crime scene. The Prosecutor’s Office later reported that nine individuals, including a candidate for assembly and two police officers, sustained injuries. Police General Alain Luna described the incident as a terrorist act and vowed to gather information to determine its causes.

Villavicencio had a troubled past with the government. Almost a decade ago, he was sentenced to prison and fined for insulting former President Rafael Correa. However, he returned to Ecuador after seeking refuge in the United States and continued to play a significant role in exposing corruption, which ultimately led to the conviction of Correa on bribery charges.

Patricio Zuquilanda, former foreign minister and current general adviser to Villavicencio’s campaign, expressed his grief and frustration, calling upon the international community to address the growing threats of crime and drug trafficking in countries like Ecuador. President Lasso called for an urgent security meeting with top authorities following the attack.

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio has shaken Ecuador and sparked sorrow and outrage among supporters and fellow candidates. Political divisions must be resolved through democratic means, not violence. As the nation mourns, there is a collective call for stronger action against crime to prevent further loss of life.