Ecuador’s Movimiento Construye party names new candidate following assassination

Ecuador’s Movimiento Construye party has chosen a new candidate to replace the assassinated politician, Fernando Villavicencio. In a reversal of a previous decision, the party announced on Sunday that Christian Zurita will be the new presidential candidate. This decision comes after Villavincencio’s vice-presidential candidate, Andrea Gonzalez Náder, was initially chosen to replace him.

The party made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that Zurita will be registered as their presidential candidate. This decision was made in response to a lack of clear answers from the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the negative reaction from some political sectors. Movimiento Construye has already submitted the necessary documentation to the CNE to register Zurita as a candidate, according to Diana Atamaint, the president of the council.

The CNE now has a 48-hour period to review the candidacy and allow for any objections from other political organizations. If no objections are raised, the CNE magistrates will officially approve Zurita’s candidacy. The extraordinary elections in Ecuador are scheduled for Sunday, August 20th.

Fernando Villavicencio, an anti-corruption activist and legislator known for his focus on drug-related violence, was assassinated after a campaign rally in Quito last Wednesday. This tragic event has shaken the country as it prepares for the upcoming elections.

