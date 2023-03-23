Original title: Ecuador’s president declares a state of emergency in 14 provinces

Xinhua News Agency, Mexico City, March 21 (Reporter Xi Yue) News from Quito: Ecuador’s President Russo announced on the 21st that the country’s 14 provinces have entered a state of emergency in response to earthquakes, winter floods, landslides and other natural disasters in the southwestern coastal areas. disaster.

The Press Secretariat of the Presidential Office of Ecuador stated that President Russo signed a decree on the 20th, stipulating the implementation of a 60-day state of emergency in 14 provinces including the coastal, southern, northern, and north-central regions, in order to properly resettle the victims and prevent similar disasters from happening.

The decree stipulates that during the state of emergency, local governments should coordinate actions with public institutions, and the Ecuadorian Ministry of Economy and Finance will also provide corresponding resources and mobilize the armed forces and police if necessary.

According to a report released by the National Risk Management Secretariat of Ecuador on the 21st, the earthquake that occurred on the 18th has killed 14 people, injured 494 people, affected more than 1,400 people, and damaged more than 700 houses or buildings. Affected by natural disasters such as seasonal heavy rains, floods and landslides, 21 people have died and more than 20,000 people have been affected in Ecuador this year.