Ecuador’s president has dissolved parliament

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso he dissolved parliament of the country by adopting a measure envisaged by the Constitution which will allow him to govern alone, by decree, until new elections. The decision of Lasso, in office since 2021, will block the process of impeachment that began Tuesday against him with the aim of removing him from his post: the National Assembly, the unicameral parliament of the country, where the majority is held by the opposition, had accused him of being involved in a case of embezzlement linked to two public companies.

Lasso is 67 years old. A former banker and member of the Catholic organization Opus Dei, he was elected with his party Creating Opportunities (CREO), with a liberal and conservative orientation. He had been impeached on charges of misappropriation of public funds (peculation) and of having been aware of a scam linked to two public oil companies, without however intervening. It was the second time since he was elected that the country’s parliament had tried to remove him from his post: he had already tried in June 2022, one year after his election, but on that occasion there weren’t enough votes to get to the impeachment process.

Speaking before the National Assembly on Tuesday, Lasso defended himself by arguing that there was no evidence to support the allegations against him, which he described as “unfounded”. Now within the next six months he will have to hold new elections during which a new president and future members of parliament will be chosen, who will govern until 2025, which is the expected expiry of the current mandate.

Lasso’s decision risks significantly destabilizing Ecuador, a country of about 18 million inhabitants where in recent years there have been large anti-government protests both due to the levels of unemployment and poverty and due to the inefficiency of the health system and the economic crisis , compounded by a significant increase in inflation.