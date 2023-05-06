Ed Sheeran acquitted of plagiarism accusations against Marvin Gaye

After publicly commenting that if he lost his case he would retire from music, the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has won the trial in which he was accused of plagiarizing “Let’s Get It On”, from marvin gaye on his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

The New York Times has reported that a federal jury found in favor of Ed Sheeran in the controversial trial over whether his song “Thinking Out Loud” infringed the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” Although Sheeran and co-author Amy Wadge wrote a similar chord progression for “Thinking Out Loud,” the defense successfully argued that those chords belonged in the composer’s toolkit even before Gaye and co-writer Ed Townsendwhose heirs filed the case, will use them in their 1973 hit.

Leaving the courthouse, Sheeran said: “Obviously I’m very happy with the outcome of this case and it looks like I won’t have to retire from my day job after all. But, at the same time, I am incredibly frustrated that unsubstantiated claims like this can go to court.”

Ed Townsend’s family sued Ed Sheeran in 2016, shortly after the family of Marvin Gaye won their landmark copyright infringement case regarding “Got To Give It Up” and “Blurred Lines.” A few years after the Townsends’ lawsuit was filed, a federal judge delayed the case to await a verdict in another high-profile copyright case involving “Stairway To Heaven.” Led Zeppelin. In the end, Led Zeppelin won its case over the former guitarist’s estate. Spirit, Randy California, who had tried to claim that the rock band’s iconic 1971 song had infringed on Spirit’s “Taurus.” In ruling in favor of Led Zeppelin, the court said plaintiffs must show that a work is “substantially identical” to their own in order to prevail in a copyright infringement claim. See also A new blow in the secret naval war between Iran and Israel: raid on the pasdaran freighter

This isn’t the first time Ed Sheeran has been sued for copyright infringement. In 2016 the composers Martin Harrington y Thomas Leonard They accused Sheeran of copying parts of one of their songs for his song “Photograph”. The performer settled the lawsuit the following year and credited Harrington and Leonard as co-writers of the single. Another high-profile case occurred last year, when Sheeran prevailed in a plagiarism lawsuit related to his smash hit “Shape Of You.” The singer-songwriter had been accused of plagiarizing a little-known song by the British composer Sami Chokri. After winning in court, Sheeran said on social media that “coincidences are likely to happen if 60,000 songs are released every day on Spotify.”