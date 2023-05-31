Edgars Rinkevics is the first gay president of Latvia: “I will do everything possible to make the country flourish”

Edgars Rinkevics was elected president of the Latviaafter three rounds of voting of Saeimail Latvian Parliament met today in plenary session which finally awarded the outgoing foreign minister. The new president got it 52 votesone more than the necessary majority, and got the better of his challengers, the activist Elina Pinto and the entrepreneur Uldis Pilens. “I would like to thank those who supported me and those who didn’t. I think this process, discussions with my rivals, have shown the Latvian democracy at a very high level. I will do everything possible for our country flourish and our company is united and are ready to cooperate with the Saeima and the government”, were Rinkevics’ words immediately after the election.

Born in 1973, declared homosexualthe 49-year-old started his long career in the state bureaucracy since 1995, when he joined the Department of Policy Planning of the Ministry of Defence. Then in 1997 the role of secretary of state for defense and later that of deputy head of the Latvian delegation during the negotiations for the accession of the Baltic country to NATO. Head of office of the Presidency of the Republic during the mandate of Valdis Zalters (2008-2011), he has continuously held the position of foreign Minister from 2011 until today. Rinkevics’ candidacy for the presidential term (which will start in July) was supported by the party New Unit of the prime minister Krisjanis Karins.

“Congratulations to the new president of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics. Europe continues to count on your personal commitment and strength Latvia’s support for Ukraine. Our priority must be the protection of our values”: the election was commented on in this way Twitter by the president of the Eurochamber, Roberta Metsola.