Home » Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania makes fun of Italians on vacation
The Italians go to Albania for the holidays and the Albanian premier Edi Rama makes fun of this peaceful “invasion”, recalling the exodus of the Albanians to Italy in the 1990s. In a post on Instagram, the prime minister shows two famous photos of the arrival of a ship at the port of Bari and constructs a sort of meme, imitating the “reverse” arrivals. “Like the migrants of the Vlora”, in practice, the ship that arrived in 1991 in Bari, full of migrants.

Italians leave their country due to excessively high prices and choose to go on holiday in Albania (or abroad in general) as has emerged in recent days. The images are accompanied by emojis of a smile and a heart and the commentary in Albanian: “wait, wait, you haven’t seen anything yet”.

