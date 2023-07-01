Edin Đerlek has a girlfriend Info

Edin Đerlek is in a happy relationship with fellow citizen Esmeralda Fetahović.

Edin erlek, a minister without a portfolio, with his election as a member of the Government caused a lot of public attention, especially ladies who commented on his every post on social networks. It is interesting that this Pazarac, who is very active on the networks, rarely publishes photos with with his chosen one, fellow citizen Esmeralda Fetahovića former handball player.

However, he does not fail to comment on her photos, with emotional outpourings. Young Esmeralda, on the other hand, does not hide her chosen one from the public eye, and this time, judging by the photos she published, she also had a reason – three years of their relationship. The comments below the post just kept coming, and his was not missing either: “Thank you”, with a heart emoticon.

