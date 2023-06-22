Home » Edin Dzeko in Fenerbahce | Sports
World

Edin Dzeko in Fenerbahce | Sports

by admin
Edin Dzeko in Fenerbahce | Sports

Edin Dzeko signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce.

Source: Profimedia

BiH captain Edin Dzeko was presented as a new Fenerbahce player!

The former first team member of Inter, where he spent the last two seasons, will spend the same number of years in the jersey of the giants from Istanbul, and according to the Turkish media, he will earn around five million euros per season.

This afternoon, Dzeko underwent medical examinations and initialed the contract, and the yellow and black presented him in a great way!

See:

Dzeko grew up in Sarajevo’s Željezničar, and as a young player he went to the Czech Republic, where he first borrowed the equipment of Teplica. In this country, he still played for Usti nad Labem before going to Germany, to Wolfsburg, in 2007.

He wore the jersey of “Wolves”, with whom he became the champion of Germany back in 2009, for four years before he moved to Manchester City, where he also spent four years and with whom he won five trophies, two of which in the Premier League league.

After that, he went to Italy, where he was first a member of Roma for six years and became the third best scorer in the history of the club (119 goals), and then Inter in, as we said, the last two competitive years.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

See also  A fire broke out in a warehouse storing chemical products in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

You may also like

A US federal court sentences one of the...

This is how the EzcaFest 2023 schedules remain

People in Berlin, Germany, fly balloons to protest...

I have the impression that NATO is studying...

Bank of England on 13th rate hike (and...

New Toyota Corolla Cross 2023, the SUV between...

Accidents involving submarines and submarines, from Kursk to...

Schedule of the fifth edition of MUGACU Fest

Curse of the Titanic: Now her husband is...

Arrested OM from Trebinje for setting the car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy