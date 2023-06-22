Edin Dzeko in Fenerbahce | Sports

Edin Dzeko signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce.

Source: Profimedia

BiH captain Edin Dzeko was presented as a new Fenerbahce player!

The former first team member of Inter, where he spent the last two seasons, will spend the same number of years in the jersey of the giants from Istanbul, and according to the Turkish media, he will earn around five million euros per season.

This afternoon, Dzeko underwent medical examinations and initialed the contract, and the yellow and black presented him in a great way!

Dzeko grew up in Sarajevo’s Željezničar, and as a young player he went to the Czech Republic, where he first borrowed the equipment of Teplica. In this country, he still played for Usti nad Labem before going to Germany, to Wolfsburg, in 2007.

He wore the jersey of “Wolves”, with whom he became the champion of Germany back in 2009, for four years before he moved to Manchester City, where he also spent four years and with whom he won five trophies, two of which in the Premier League league.

After that, he went to Italy, where he was first a member of Roma for six years and became the third best scorer in the history of the club (119 goals), and then Inter in, as we said, the last two competitive years.

