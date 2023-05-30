Edin Dzeko on target for Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia | Sport

Edin Dzeko will most likely leave the Milan club at the end of the season, and Saudi Al Hilal is interested in his goalscoring services.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia, more precisely to Al Nasr, more and more experienced footballers will follow his path.

First of all Lionel Messi, who reportedly agreed to sign a two-year contract with Al Hilal worth an incredible 600 million euros per season.

According to the Spanish media, the same club is interested in bringing in Edin Dzeko, the striker of Inter, whose contract with “Giuseppe Meaci” expires on June 30.

Given that Dzeko is 37 years old, it would not be a surprise if he embarks on a serious money Saudi adventure, but only after playing in the Champions League final against his former club Manchester City.

Edin made 50 appearances for Inter this season and scored 14 goals, and he is the top scorer in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina with 64 goals in 127 games. He recently won his jubilee 10th trophy in his playing career by winning the Coppa Italia.

