The South Tyrolean transport and logistics company FERCAM, on the occasion of K.EY – The Energy Transition EXPO, the leading event in Italy for renewable energies and energy efficiency, held in Rimini from 22 to 24 March ’23, in collaboration with Iveco and Edison Energia presented “Zero Emission Groupage”. It is an innovative and scalable groupage transport service that aims at drastically reducing emissions in the Well-to-Wheel cycle, combining several factors at the same time: cutting-edge vehicles, biofuels, renewable energy.

The one activated by FERCAM between Milan and Rome is the first complete groupage line, from the first to the last mile, to be structured with a view to zeroing emissions in the Well-to-Wheel cycle. This is made possible by the use of electric vehicles or vehicles powered by biofuels. The electricity used partly derives from direct production via photovoltaic systems and the natural gas (LNG and CNG) is derived from non-fossil sources only. Finally, thanks to initiatives to offset residual emissions, which can be implemented in collaboration with customers, it is possible to achieve the goal of carbon neutral transport.

As already mentioned, the project sees the Iveco range as the protagonist, starting with the eDaily, the Daily of all time, simply electric recharged thanks to photovoltaic systems, perfect for the city, the Daily powered by Bio-CNG, again for distribution urban and suburban and, finally, the S-Way Bio-LNG and Bio-CNG truck, for connections between FERCAM branches, a true champion of sustainability.

Edison Energia, a leading company in the production and marketing of electricity, gas and energy services, supplies biomethane and Bio-LNG at the refueling stations identified jointly with FERCAM.