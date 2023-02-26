Edita Aradinović spoke about her relationship with her sister Indi after a fierce fight, but also about the neighbor who filmed the fight.

Edita Aradinović found herself at the center of a scandal when a video of her fighting in the middle of the street with her own sister, the singer Indi, reached the public. The two of them soon spoke up, pointed out that they went for coffee together with their mother after the incident, as well as that they love each other immensely and that they are a great support to each other. The domestic media now caught Edita at the airport, and she admitted that she is in touch with her sister and what kind of relationship they have now.

“We are in normal relations. Everything is really okay. We were not lucky that it went unnoticed, the video was forgotten after three days because much more important things are happening in the Cooperative. Mom scolded us“, she joked, and looked back at the neighbor who filmed the sisters’ fight:

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen him yet, I don’t know what he looks like, I’d like to see him, I’m curious, I’m lucky enough to be very interested in everything. Why did someone think to do it and did they need money. Maybe he didn’t even know who we were. I don’t understand anything I know that his curtains have been closed since that day, maybe he is ashamed“, said Edita.

An unknown neighbor leaked to the media the brutal fight between the two sisters, who, in addition to cursing and shouting, hit, pulled and “stabbed” each other, and the public was speechless. Indi soon found herself in the spotlight again when she announced that she had to undergo an emergency operation because her silicone had burst, and then she shocked everyone when she announced that she was divorcing a businessman from Denmark.

