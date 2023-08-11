Home » Edita Aradinović’s plastic surgery Entertainment
World

Edita Aradinović’s plastic surgery Entertainment

by admin
Edita Aradinović’s plastic surgery Entertainment

Singer Edita Aradinović caused an avalanche of comments on Twitter

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

Edita a few months ago, on the way back from performing abroad, the media they did not recognize until she didn’t contact them, after which rumors started that she had a nose job, cat eyes, lip augmentation…

Now a picture from a show appeared on Twitter, showing that her nose is smaller than ever:

“It’s a shame, she’s starting to look like Tamara Đurić,” said one comment, while others wrote that she was a beauty at the beginning of her career and even shared her old pictures.

See how Edita looked before:


See description

EDITA ARADINOVIĆ LIGHTS UP THE NETWORKS: Everyone sighed for her, now she has shown her NEW FACE – a shock transformation of a beautiful singer!

Hide description

Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

And how now:


See description

EDITA ARADINOVIĆ LIGHTS UP THE NETWORKS: Everyone sighed for her, now she has shown her NEW FACE – a shock transformation of a beautiful singer!

Hide description

Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

BONUS VIDEO:

00:04 Edita Aradinović as Sharon Stone Source: Instagram/editaaradinovic

See also  Wreckage believed to belong to a military helicopter that went missing on Thursday has been found off the coast of Japan

Source: Instagram/editaaradinovic

(WORLD)

You may also like

The video of the sandstorm that colored the...

“Loyal, generous. You didn’t deserve this”

A series of TikTok videos have caused riots...

Alphorria Summer 2024 – MONDO MODA

Traces of legionella on the English “camp ship”...

Updated Rules for Importing Food of Animal Origin...

Udinese-Catanzaro 4-1 / The top and the flop...

He works 2 hours for 30 euros and...

The last words of the wife of a...

murders and injuries in Gradačac | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy