Edita Aradinović’s plastic surgery Entertainment

Singer Edita Aradinović caused an avalanche of comments on Twitter

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

Edita a few months ago, on the way back from performing abroad, the media they did not recognize until she didn’t contact them, after which rumors started that she had a nose job, cat eyes, lip augmentation…

Now a picture from a show appeared on Twitter, showing that her nose is smaller than ever:

“It’s a shame, she’s starting to look like Tamara Đurić,” said one comment, while others wrote that she was a beauty at the beginning of her career and even shared her old pictures.

See how Edita looked before:



See description

EDITA ARADINOVIĆ LIGHTS UP THE NETWORKS: Everyone sighed for her, now she has shown her NEW FACE – a shock transformation of a beautiful singer!

Hide description

Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: ATA Images/ Antonio AhelNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

And how now:



See description

EDITA ARADINOVIĆ LIGHTS UP THE NETWORKS: Everyone sighed for her, now she has shown her NEW FACE – a shock transformation of a beautiful singer!

Hide description

Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

BONUS VIDEO:

00:04 Edita Aradinović as Sharon Stone Source: Instagram/editaaradinovic

Source: Instagram/editaaradinovic

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

