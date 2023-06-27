Edoardo Donnamaria against Antonella Fiordelisi: she is sick of social media, she needs help

“Sick of social media, she needs help”: Edoardo Donnamaria breaks the silence. And he shoots zero against Antonella Fiordelisi. He, returning from the management of the “Napoli Pizza Village”, seems to have decided to put a stop to the story by leaving the former fencer: according to him, the fault would be the addiction to Instagram. “Antonella I think she experiences social media in a toxic way, she doesn’t distinguish them from real life. She needs help,” says Donnamaria.

But Fiordelisi justifies herself and says something else: “She exploited me. I ask you to respect this moment, I ask you please because I’m not well. I can’t take it anymore and I feel exploited. One thing is what appears from social networks, private life is one thing”. And then again: “When I care about a person, I give everything. He only used me to kiss on the RTL stage, then in reality he treats me like shit. I did everything to keep it from ending but he probably treats me bad because he wants this. He wants to think about doing. I’m not like that, I have to start thinking about myself”.

