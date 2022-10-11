The Court of Justice of the Republic, the court of ministers in France, has summoned former premier Edouard Philippe for next 24 October in view of his registration in the register of suspects. The reason: Philippe’s handling of the Covid pandemic when he was in office. It is learned from the French prosecutor. Philippe began his term as prime minister on May 15, 2017 and remained in office until July 3, 2020 (facing the first 6 months of the pandemic in France), when – after the first lockdown – he was replaced by Jean Castex.

The crime hypotheses that now arise for the current mayor of Le Havre and president of the centrist party Horizons are those of having exposed the lives of citizens to danger and having voluntarily avoided fighting against a natural disaster. He will be questioned by the three magistrates of the Court’s investigation commission who, at the end of the interrogation, may decide to put him under investigation either personally or as an informed witness of the facts.