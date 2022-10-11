Home World Edouard Philippe and Covid: former French premier investigated for the management of the pandemic
World

Edouard Philippe and Covid: former French premier investigated for the management of the pandemic

by admin
Edouard Philippe and Covid: former French premier investigated for the management of the pandemic

The Court of Justice of the Republic, the court of ministers in France, has summoned former premier Edouard Philippe for next 24 October in view of his registration in the register of suspects. The reason: Philippe’s handling of the Covid pandemic when he was in office. It is learned from the French prosecutor. Philippe began his term as prime minister on May 15, 2017 and remained in office until July 3, 2020 (facing the first 6 months of the pandemic in France), when – after the first lockdown – he was replaced by Jean Castex.

The crime hypotheses that now arise for the current mayor of Le Havre and president of the centrist party Horizons are those of having exposed the lives of citizens to danger and having voluntarily avoided fighting against a natural disaster. He will be questioned by the three magistrates of the Court’s investigation commission who, at the end of the interrogation, may decide to put him under investigation either personally or as an informed witness of the facts.

See also  Cop26, a third draft released: accelerates on the objectives of carbon neutrality

You may also like

Arms to Ukraine, Moscow threatens the West: but...

German chancellor supports EU joint bond issuance?The news...

New bug in iPhone 14 “car crash detection”

The IAEA on Iranian nuclear power: “prohibited” advanced...

Belarus and Russia join hands with the United...

Lebanon-Israel, there is an agreement on maritime borders:...

Covid, the big flop of the nasal vaccine:...

Tehran, an Italian citizen arrested and released

German chancellor supports EU joint bond issuance?The news...

Ukraine, latest news: today G7 summit. From the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy