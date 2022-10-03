After the Scheherazade, the maxi yacht of over 140 meters and a value of 650 million blocked in August, the Guardia di Finanza froze Villa Altachiara, the residence in Portofino that belonged to Countess Vacca Augusta and is now owned by the Russian oligarch Eduard Yurevich Khudaynatovconsidered very close to Vladimir Putin and included in the EU black list.

The provision, ordered by the Financial Security Committee and carried out by the Gdf, also concerns a villa in Rome – Villa Serena in the Parioli district -, a luxury car – a Porsche 911 turbo S – and the share capital of a company with its registered office. in Portofino for a total value of 57 million.

The freezing measures were not triggered only for Khudaynatov: the Guardia di Finanza has in fact carried out a similar measure against Grigory Vikotorovitsi Berezkinchairman of the board of directors of ‘ESN’, a private equity group that has investments in sectors ranging from media to energy, infrastructure to petrochemicals, information technology and natural resources.

In particular, a real estate complex in Sirmione, the town on Lake Garda in the province of Brescia, was frozen in Berezkin, for a value of over 15 million euros. The property would be attributable to the Russian oligarch, also included in the black list of the European Union, even if formally it is registered in the name of some foreign companies