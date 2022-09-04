“The world disappoints all the children it can’t help.” So on July 19, the executive director of UNICEF Catherine Russel addressed the United Nations Security Council speaking during a meeting on the condition of minors living in conflict zones.

“Every child has the right to be protected – in times of war and in times of peace. – concluded Russel -. The fulfillment of this right is not an option, it is a sacred duty, reflecting our most profoundly human duty to safeguard the next generation ”.

The right to education is part of this sacred and violated duty.

It is September, it should be the return to class season for everyone, but inequalities in access to education are keeping 250 million children out of school around the world, according to data recently published by Unesco. The most affected region is sub-Saharan Africa, there are 98 million children deprived of the right to education, the only region where the numbers are constantly increasing. The second most affected area is Central Asia with 85 million children who have never sat on a school desk.

September 1 was the first day of school in Ukraine after the invasion, about three thousand schools have reopened but in most of the country the picture remains uncertain, residential neighborhoods and schools in the areas transformed into a war front they continue to be affected, and children continue to die.

Kiev’s education minister, Anna Novosad, travels across the country to map the damage.

The months of war, according to the Kiev institutions, have damaged 2,400 schools, 269 of which were completely destroyed, to date less than 60% of the schools are safe and suitable for reopening.

Minister Novosad, on the first day of school, cited some examples of intentional attacks: the city of Zhytomyr, where the Russian army only hit one school, or Chernihiv, on the border with Russia, where the missiles damaged or destroyed twenty-seven of the thirty-four schools. Or the small urban settlement of Katiuzhanka, on the outskirts of Kiev, where the Russian army occupied the school, removing the images of Ukrainian historical figures such as Taras Shevchenko and replacing them with images of Lenin and the district of Brovariy, a small village with 500 children near Kiev, where the Russian army burned the only kindergarten and school.

In August, the Ukrainian government established that for now only institutions equipped with an air-raid shelter can return to lecture, but the Ministry of the Interior found that only 41% have the air-raid shelters or protective structures necessary to guarantee the return to classroom.

To build them (or rebuild them) there is often a lack of money, because at the moment, according to the martial law in force in Ukraine since March, the funds of local governments must primarily be allocated to military needs. The children who live in the border areas with Russia and Belarus, who are still too exposed to the danger of being hit, will be mainly affected. If a missile leaves Belarus, it lands in three to four minutes. Therefore, in order not to hit those who ran away, the school gates will continue to be closed. Ukrainian children who are returning to school do not know if all their former classmates will be waiting for them – almost a thousand children have been confirmed injured or killed during the conflict, according to data from Unicef ​​- or how many of their friends have been forced to fleeing – two thirds of Ukrainian minors fled their homes fleeing the fighting. That is why the Kiev Ministry of Education is seeking funds for the reconstruction of buildings and the construction of bunkers, because it knows that the more schools are reopened, the more people will be motivated to go home.

Ukraine is, of course, not an isolated case. Education is under attack all over the world and violent acts, attacks on school facilities, pupils and teachers are steadily increasing.

In the two-year period 2020-2021, according to data from the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, an average of six attacks on school infrastructures occurred every day in the world, in all five thousand direct attacks or schools and universities that have injured or killed over nine thousand between students and teachers. There are not only schools destroyed in the statistics, there are also those used as military bases, classrooms that have become barracks and training camps.

To combat violation of school buildings and protect the right to study, the Safe Schools Declaration was inaugurated in Oslo in 2015, an intergovernmental political commitment to protect students, teachers, schools and universities during conflicts armed, to support the continuation of education during the war and to take concrete measures to discourage the military use of schools.

To date, 111 states have approved the Declaration.

Ukraine signed it in 2019, Russia never approved it.

“The Russians know what they are doing. They are deliberately targeting schools, “Minister Novosad said on September 1, the first day of school.” They are targeting schools not because our army can use them as a base to defend us, but because they understand how crucial it is for the future. Destroying our school infrastructure is also part of the Russian strategy, part of their ideology, ”Novosad said.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the Russians have already changed school programs, replaced textbooks and forced teachers to collaborate and parents to let their children attend schools to confirm this thesis.

Attacking schools means hitting not only the present but the future, the ability to rebuild a country and a community. It is one of the biggest challenges facing Ukraine today which, with a war still going on, already has to deal with its consequences and long-term effects.

Repairing, rebuilding the institutions will require time and resources, it will mean rationing the means, dividing spaces, reducing lessons and therefore learning. That is, it will mean embracing an entire generation, depriving it of the tools necessary to emancipate it from the violence it is forced to live today. In conflict-affected areas, children are twice as likely to drop out of school as others, humanitarian organizations and United Nations agencies know this and continue to shout it, often unheard.

Education was and remains chronically underfunded in the humanitarian response.

Destroying schools is not only equivalent to disrupting the learning process but undermines post-war reconstruction, undermines the social and economic fabric. Children without schools, without books, are adults of the future without skills to contribute to the reconstruction of the country, and they are above all boys and girls who can become targets of abuse and exploitation today, and tomorrow a fertile ground for propaganda and therefore for recruitment.

Exposed to easy consensus for extremist groups.

This is why rebuilding the school is a fundamental step in breaking the cycle of violence. Because while education can save lives by protecting the future, ignorance is a hate multiplier.

Those who attack know it well, those who are invaded suffer it.