«Man has experienced much.

Many heavenly named,

since we are an interview

and we can listen to each other”

Friedrich Holderlin

Il time is temple and what is domestic is monastic, I wrote recently. Now I take the liberty of adding a third and final consideration which, with the first two, summarizes my entire life: education is prayer. I feel that in this way I touch or am touched by the «love that moves the sun and the other stars».

I write because everything I’ve done or even thought of good, I owe it to someone else. In this sense “we are a conversation”, never alone. Even our breathing, silent, has always been a conversation with ourselves, with our loved ones, alive or dead, with the soul of the world, with God. Nothing intimate, animistic or pantheistic. The conversation I’m alluding to assumes faces, figures, colors, blood, water, wind, earth, flesh, hands, dreams, souls, words, tears. And then … shoes full of footsteps, faces full of slaps, hearts full of beats and eyes full of you!

The education I would like to tell you about comes from our little schools in Cambodia. Who stand up only for that handful of teachers who animate them! One day, among them, I was surprised by the intuition of the relationship between chair and altar. Because they are both tables! On the former the teachers teach, on the latter the priests celebrate! I began to tell my teachers that that daily sacrifice on the altar, in chapels that are not-so-full of faithful (mine), is completely similar to their daily sacrifice on the throne, in classrooms that are so-full of students, (the They).

Seeing them at work, I perceived that what I celebrate on the altar, they live it on the chair. They enter the classroom as I enter the church. I see them teaching as if they were celebrating the Eucharist: because on that table they put nothing but their own body and blood. All holy days. Like Christ on the altar of our churches; them, on the chairs of our schools. Nothing less. So I understood that our bodies, our blood, our hearts full of beats, come before skills and strategies. The educational act is a Eucharistic act. Because on those chairs, as on the altar, a life passes, in body and blood, continuously offered, long wave of the eternal movement of the Father who generates the Son and in the Holy Spirit gives him to us: thus he generates us continuously as on his children. How wonderful that school where teaching is generating!

Now that I am in a monastery I recognize that the civil institution that most resembles the monastic one is the school. Monastery and school have hours, they have bells, they have hierarchies, they have libraries, they have lessons, they have rites and uniforms (at least in Cambodia!), they seek the true, the good, the beautiful. It is no coincidence that in Cambodia primary schools are located in monasteries and that once the monks were the only ones able to teach. All this, together with the rest, tells me that education and prayer are connected.

Well, the word “prayer” comes from “orare” which means “to speak, argue and pray”. Education can be said to be complete (it will never be) if we and our children learn to talk, argue, pray. That is, to live an ongoing conversation with ourselves, with others, with God. Nothing less! I will be told that in a secular school this is not possible. Here we go again with the halved viscount! Calvino, interviewed about the viscount, said that he wrote because the idea of ​​a man made up of two halves could be significant: «we all feel somehow incomplete, we all realize one part of ourselves and not the other».[1] Like a conversation in the middle, a relationship in the middle, a world in the middle … while instead education as prayer aims at the whole. To bring in the presence of oneself, of others, of God in an ongoing dialogue between all three. Enough with halved teachers and halved schools. Education is nothing more than an introduction to reality in one piece!

Commenting on Hölderlin’s verses, Heidegger writes that «man’s being is based on language; but this authentically happens only in the interview. […] We are a conversation, and this means: we can listen to each other. […] The conversation, with its unity, supports our being here».[2] Shortly before, he spoke of language as «of a good, in a more original sense».

I compare these words with Don Milani’s concern to give his boys as many words as possible, “mastery over the word”, because – he continued – “I call a man who is master of his language”.[3] Only in this way would his students attain that maturity and self-mastery that comes from the word. «Only where there is language is there a world», but this is still Heidegger.

Lastly, Benedict XVI in his speech in Paris on September 12, 2008, which I listened to while I was in Cambodia dealing with the first school. He encouraged me when he said that “in Western monasticism, eschatology and grammar are inwardly connected.”[4] Con eschatology means the desire pushed to the maximum, i.e. desire for God, and with grammar means the art of writing and speaking. The school should be able to exalt the desire of the boys (up to God for whoever wants!) and help them to put it in writing, to make it aprayera long-lasting conversation where «listen to each other». At that time, education is prayer!

