Education, morality, embellishment, competition, mutual learning, joint research and promotion—Jiaxing Affiliated High School of Beijing Normal University successfully hosted the special event for the high school group of Jiaxing primary and secondary school theme class meeting



On November 18, 2022, a special event for the high school group of the theme class meeting for primary and secondary schools in Jiaxing was held in Jiaxing High School Attached to Beijing Normal University. The theme of this event is “Quality-Oriented Vitality Class Meetings in Primary and Secondary Schools”. The event was hosted by Jiaxing Education College and undertaken by Jiaxing High School Attached to Beijing Normal University.

The High School Affiliated to Jiaxing, Beijing Normal University attaches great importance to the evaluation of this theme class meeting. Under the specific guidance of Jiaxing Institute of Education, the school is fully prepared and carefully organized. The competition adopts a combination of online and offline methods for observation and display. Classes and 6 competition classes, focusing on civic moral education, civilized etiquette education, new era hero and model education, and career development planning education.

First of all, Teacher Hu Yeqian from the Jiaxing High School Attached to Beijing Normal University presented a wonderful demonstration class “Farewell to Procrastination, Full of Energy”. Teacher Hu’s class started with the simulation of students’ situations, which triggered the thinking of “Where does the time go” , leading to the meaning of procrastination. There are various types of activity design links, such as cartoon procrastination, blackboard express delivery, procrastination guide, etc. are not only interesting, but also really solve the problem. The performance of teachers and students has been well received by everyone.

What follows is a wonderful six competition lessons. The theme class meeting of Teacher Pan Xin of Haining Senior Middle School “Youth Dreams Begin with One Step” passed the evaluation of the “SWOT” scale, allowing students to understand themselves reasonably, discover their advantages, see the room for growth, and inspire their enthusiasm for continuous efforts for their dreams. Then through brainstorming, group thinking, etc., cultivate students’ ability to actively solve problems. Finally, through Su Bingtian’s inspirational video and story sharing, students realize that realizing their dreams requires down-to-earth.

The theme class meeting brought by teacher Ying Meihua from Tongxiang Senior Middle School was “Looking for the Light of Heroes, Composing the Song of Youth”. This class starts with the novel warm-up activity “Heroes 3+1”. The first chapter presents national heroes through interesting questionnaires and space-time dialogues. The second chapter describes civilian heroes by introducing the “most beautiful” mother Wu Juping. The third chapter Immersive experience activities explain self-made heroes, and finally give students a hero badge to let students realize that they can also become heroes.

Teacher Qian Jiajia from Danghu Senior Middle School in Pinghu City gave everyone a class meeting on the theme of “Starting to the “Happy Planet”” in a humorous language. Teacher Qian let students understand career planning by displaying the six happy planets, planet cover letters, interstellar refueling packages, etc. The content was vivid and deeply attracted students. Afterwards, combined with Holland’s career interest test, it awakens students’ awareness of career planning and stimulates their motivation for career planning. Finally, let students think about their future careers and subject choices under the new college entrance examination reform, and formulate their learning goals.

Teacher Zhang Yuqin from Haiyan County Polytechnic School brought you a theme class called “The Power of Language”. From the blind box game in Stage 1, to the burial of darkness in Stage 2, and to the feeling of beauty in Stage 3, Teacher Zhang’s wonderful design allows students to truly feel the beauty of positive language and understand the positive connotation of language. In stage four, language training is sublimated from the individual level to the national level. Students not only learn skills through colorful sitcom performances and case studies, but also burst out their inner passion from the perspective of great love for the motherland and enhance their sense of national pride.

Jiashan Senior Middle School Li Huiqian’s “Admiration for Heroes Knows Great Love, Create the Extraordinary with the Ordinary” revolves around Du Fuguo, the hero of the new era. quality, and the speaker took the stage to present the results of the group discussion. Let everyone start from a word of love, understand heroes, and inspire students to reflect on their own shortcomings, think about how to truly love themselves and be their own heroes.

The last theme class meeting of this event was “Planning for the Present, Careering for the Future” brought by teacher Zhang Li of Jiaxing Senior Middle School. After the energetic teacher Zhang and the students performed warm-up radio exercises together, they entered the first session – “‘Job’ Dot Maze”, students shared their memories of middle school stories, and proposed “my career line”, which triggered students’ discussion and thinking How to plan and choose. In the second session – “‘Job’ likes you'”, Mr. Zhang designed an interesting plan to save Duguyue, and used students to fill in the form of work department to help students establish a positive attitude towards career planning. Finally, activities such as mind mapping and my five most important trade-offs are used to help students establish correct career values.

At the end of the event, Yan Xin, a researcher of moral education at Jiaxing College of Education, made a summary of the event and fully affirmed the wonderful performance of the teachers who started the class.

The theme class meeting is an important form for the school to carry out moral education work, and it is also an important way for the class teacher to educate students on ideological and moral issues. The theme class meeting activities in this class were brilliant, and the teachers watched carefully, and the activities carried out with remarkable results. The activity is of great significance and role in further strengthening the construction of the school’s head teacher team, promoting the continuous improvement of the head teacher’s ability to organize theme class meetings and the quality of educating people.