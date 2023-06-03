by palermolive.it – ​​29 seconds ago

Eduardi Tsokolakyan, an artist, a sheet of paper folded in two and a pair of scissors that begin to break it up in an apparently random way. And then, the magic arrives: the sheet opens and on it…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Eduwoes” creates live amazing portraits to be seen – VIDEO appeared 29 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».