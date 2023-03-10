Home World Edward Duke of Edinburgh, King Charles: ‘The only one who doesn’t let me down’
On his 59th birthday Edward, brother of King Charles III, receives from Buckingham Palace the coveted title of Duke of Edinburgh which already belonged to his father. This was announced by his brother who confided to close friends that he was – with the exception of his father who died in 2021 at the age of 99 – “the only male in the family who has not disappointed me”.

His wife Sophie also received the title of duchess, thus the Royal House fulfilled the promise made to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Granting the Dukedom of Edinburgh to Edward also means a change for his 15-year-old son James who now becomes Earl of Wessex – the title his father received on his wedding day – however, there is no change for Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Edward and Sophie, whose title will remain the same. Proof of the fact that in the atavistic world of royal appointments gender equality does not yet exist and least of all nobody invokes it. Also because after more than 70 years of reign of a lady, Elizabeth, for some the question does not exist,

The announcement comes days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their children would also take on new titles, becoming Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The statement released today by Buckingham Palace reads: “His Majesty the King was delighted to confer the Duchy of Edinburgh on Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’ 59th birthday. The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.”

He continues: “The Duchy was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, on the occasion of his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before ascending the throne in 1952.

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of fostering opportunities for young people from all walks of life to reach their full potential.”

