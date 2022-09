Hero or traitor, dissident or coward, patriot or spy. The parable of Edward Snowden – the US analyst who made thousands of ‘top secret’ US intelligence documents public in 2013 – closed on Monday, when the president-dictator Vladimir Putin granted him (along with 74 other foreign nationals) Russian nationality and passport. A decree, the one signed by the Czar of the Kremlin, which puts an end to almost ten years of accusations, controversies, leaks, disinformation and confessions.