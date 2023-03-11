Anadolu Efes suffered a heavy defeat against Maccabi and complicated their way to the Top 8 stage!

Izvor: Profimedia/Mehmet Eser / Anadolu Agency

Anadolu Efes suffered a convincing defeat against Maccabi in Istanbul – 64:86 (20:33, 13:21, 15:14, 16:18) and further complicated their path to the playoffs. Ergin Ataman’s team already convincingly lost against Crvena zvezda this Sunday, and now with another defeat they are further away from entering the Top 8 stage.

All of this will give additional importance to the next matches of the two-time consecutive European champion, and next week he will have duels against Real (on Tuesday) and Partizan (on Thursday) at home. Efes will not have the right to a setback both in them and in every subsequent match, because it is currently at 13-14 and is two wins behind Maccabi, which is the first over the line with 15-13. In addition, the “Pride of Israel” has a better score in duels against Ataman’s team, which could be of great importance when at the end of the season the tickets for placement in the next stage are handed out.

In this match, Efes welcomed the recovered leaders Šejna Larkin (5 points, 1/5 for three in 27 minutes) and Vasilij Micić, who, after recovering from a knee injury, scored five points in nine minutes of the game. It is certain that the best playmaker in Europe will need time to get back into his rhythm, but Efes has less and less room for mistakes. Maccabi made it difficult for the Turkish team, especially guard Wayne Baldwin with 23 points and winger Jarrell Martin with 13.

Unlike Efes, Maccabi welcomes the end of the league part of the competition with much more realistic chances to enter the playoffs, because it has the same performance as Partizan and Žalgiris, 15-13