A painful defeat for Efes in another game in which they had to win.

Source: Profimedia

Anadolu Efes, the two-time consecutive champion of Europe, suffered a painful defeat against Alba in Berlin and drastically reduced their already small chances of entering the Top 8 of the Euroleague! With Luka Sikma’s basket in the last second of the game, after an offensive jump, the German champion brought down Ergin Ataman’s team, spoiled his score (14-16) and helped Partizan (16-13).

Serbian playmaker Vasilije Micic went down on the last drive as Maodo Lo ran past him and missed a layup, but Sikma was there to put the ball back through the hoop and give the German team one of their biggest wins of the season. And I’m dying for a guest!

“We will not play in the playoffs. Good luck to the other teams,” Efes coach Ergin Ataman said after the game. In the last four games, his team will play at home against Armani, Virtus, then they will visit Fenerbahce, and then they will host Monaco in the last round. Is it all over?

Last Sunday, Efes lost to Partizan at home, and now they have been defeated in another match in which they had to triumph in order to save their chance for placement. Look at how the Euroleague table looks now, where it is good news for Partizan she also came from Pionir, where she is Crvena zvezda beat Baskonia.