Efes won the title in Turkey | Sport

Vasilije Micić is most deserving of Efes’ title, and now he is expected to continue his career in the NBA.

Source: MN PRESS

Vasilije Micić brought Efes the title in Turkey. He gave 29 points (7/12 for three) and thanks to his masterful game, Pinar Karšijaka fell (83:74). The Serbian representative gave the key points about a minute and a half before the end, when he crushed all the hosts’ hopes of extending the final series with a triple.

Now everyone is waiting for Micić’s next step. There has been talk of going to the NBA for some time. He himself spoke about it, and one move was a clear sign that he was moving towards it. He hired an agent for the American market, Jason Ren from the “Wasserman” agency will represent his interests on the trip “across the ocean”, while his manager will remain Miško Ražnatović. Oklahoma has the rights to him, but it is not excluded that there will be a trade and change since the Thunder have other plans.

By the way, this was the 16th title for Efes in the local championship, Fenerbahçe has 10, while Ezachibashi has eight. This was also the last match for coach Ergin Ataman. It is known that he will continue his career in Panathinaikos, and it is speculated that he could bring some of the leaders of the game with him to Athens.