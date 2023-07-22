Efforts to Locate American Soldier in North Korea: Pink Phone and Swedish Mediation Used for Communication

Title: US Soldier Missing in North Korea: Communication Challenges Persist Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Subtitle: Pink Phone, Swedish Mediation, and United Nations Contacts – US Attempts to Communicate with North Korea

Washington – Efforts to establish communication with North Korea have remained unsuccessful after an American soldier entered the country without permission. The current absence of knowledge regarding the soldier’s whereabouts and health has been attributed to the lack of response from North Korean authorities. The tension-filled relations between Washington and Pyongyang, coupled with the absence of formal diplomatic ties, have complicated the communication process.

Despite these challenges, the US State Department has confirmed that there are still alternative channels available to send messages to North Korea. While the specifics of these channels have not been disclosed, one intriguing option is the “pink phone.”

Contrary to misconceptions, the pink phone is not a metaphor or a fictional prop from a Cold War movie. Instead, it is a tangible telephone installed within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the four-kilometer-wide strip that acts as a border between North and South Korea. The phone directly connects the cabin of the United Nations Command, led by US soldiers, to the North Korean military, a mere 40 meters away.

Reports indicate that the pink phone had its usage severed by North Korea in 2013, prompting the United Nations Command to resort to megaphone communication until 2018 when the connection was reestablished. Currently, at least 98 messages are exchanged through this line each year, with two daily calls scheduled.

Another avenue being explored by the Joe Biden administration is through Swedish mediation. Sweden, having established diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1973, became the first Western country to open an embassy in the country. The Swedish embassy in the North Korean capital has played a significant role in representing the interests of other nations, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Scandinavian countries.

Sweden has a history of facilitating communication between North Korea and the United States, most notably during the preparations for the historic 2018 Singapore summit between Kim Jong-un and then-US President Donald Trump.

In addition to the Swedish option, the United Nations headquarters in New York also serves as a platform for potential communication between the two countries. North Korea maintains a permanent mission to the United Nations, offering an avenue for direct or indirect communication.

However, despite these various communication efforts, a breakthrough has not yet been achieved, officially speaking. Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh expressed that the United States would continue to send messages to North Korea through both public and private channels.

Mitchell Lerner, a director of East Asian Studies at Ohio University, speculated that North Korea’s lack of public response might be attributed to a desire to maintain assertiveness. However, he suspects that there might have already been or will soon be discreet communications.

Looking towards the future, the fate of the detained soldier remains uncertain. According to Professor Lerner, the soldier is likely to face trial for illegally entering the country and might be imprisoned or sent back to the United States for court martial proceedings. Alternatively, if the soldier aligns himself with North Korea’s ideology, he could be utilized for propaganda purposes.

As diplomatic tensions persist between the United States and North Korea, the search for effective channels of communication endures, with hopes of a positive resolution in the matter of the missing American soldier.

