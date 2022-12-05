Futures Daily

News on December 5; In early November, as the price of eggs rose to a high level, the market responded to high priceseggThe ability to accept is limited, and egg prices peaked and fell. Afterwards, as the egg price fell to a low level for a period of time, the breeding enterprises were more reluctant to sell. In addition, the market demand improved, and dealers replenished goods at low prices, and the egg price rose slightly. In mid-November, due to the stalemate of supply and demand, egg prices fluctuated slightly. At the end of November, the traffic in most areas was not smooth, and the transportation was difficult. The inventory in some production areas increased, and the market digestion was flat, which led to the overall fluctuation of egg prices.

The sentiment of enterprises to replenish the column continues to be low

November,cornPrices continue to rise,soybean mealThe price fell after rising, and the feed cost of eggs rose to 3.61 yuan/kg, a month-on-month increase of 1.12% and a year-on-year increase of 19.14%. On the one hand, the national corn price maintained an upward trend. The main reason is that the circulation of grain sources in Northeast China and North China is limited, and local deep processing and feed companies have increased their prices for purchases, driving corn prices up. At the same time, the grassroots have low intentions to sell grain, and there is less dry corn grain and more wet grain in North China. The shortage of dry grain has caused the price of corn to continue to rise.On the other hand, the price of soybean meal fell back quickly after soaring high, mainly due to the impact of tight supply, the price of soybean meal reached a high point, accompanied by raw materialsoybeanAs they arrived in Hong Kong one after another, the market supply is expected to pick up and be substantially improved in mid-November. Soybean meal prices lacked support and opened a downward channel.

Although the profit of laying hen farming in November was acceptable, due to the impact of high feed costs, only in the first ten days of November, the enthusiasm of breeding enterprises to replenish the fence increased, and the demand for chicks increased slightly. However, in mid-to-late November, the sentiment of breeding enterprises to replenish the fence was frustrated again. Coupled with the simultaneous decline in demand from young chicken farms, the sales of chicks decreased. At present, it is difficult to make significant adjustments in feed prices. Only some areas with high vacancy rates are properly replenished, and the national replenishment volume continues to be at a moderately low level.

Competition between tight supply and off-season consumption

According to the current amount of stock replenishment and the growth cycle of 4-5 months, there will be little pressure on the supply of eggs after the Spring Festival. From the perspective of new production capacity, the newly opened laying hens in December are mainly chicks that were supplemented around August, and the number of chickens supplemented in August increased by 2.83% month-on-month. Therefore, the number of new laying hens in December may increase slightly compared with November. In terms of chicken elimination, the enthusiasm of breeding units to eliminate old chickens may increase in December, and the number of eliminated chickens will increase slightly. Because the number of culled chickens is greater than the number of new laying hens, the theoretical stock of laying hens may be slightly reduced in December, and the supply of eggs is still tight. We predict that from January to February next year, farmers will mostly keep empty pens after scouring chickens, and their enthusiasm for replenishing pens will not be strong, and a small increase is expected in March next year. Therefore, in the first quarter of next year, the theoretical stock of laying hens will still be tight.

Although tight supply is an important driving force behind the egg futures contract, egg consumption is expected to drop significantly around the Spring Festival, putting egg prices under pressure for a period of decline after the Spring Festival. Specifically, before January next year, the volume of goods purchased by traders may increase. After the completion of stocking until February next year, terminals and households will mainly use consumption inventory. This is the traditional off-season period for egg consumption. The purchase volume will drop sharply, and the egg price will drop. fell sharply. In March next year, as the eggs stored during the Spring Festival are digested one after another, the purchase demand will gradually recover, and the egg price is expected to bottom out and rise. From this point of view, egg prices will show a V-shaped trend of first falling and then rising in the first quarter of next year. Combined with the current egg price level of 5.61 yuan/catties and the effect of cost support, the low point of egg prices after the Spring Festival may not fall below the 4.0 yuan/catties mark.

At present, egg futures contracts are expected to be continuously repaired, and futures prices fluctuate at high levels and rise. In the market outlook, with the start of consumption on New Year’s Day and Spring Festival, egg prices may be further boosted and strengthened. Therefore, in terms of strategy, you can consider buying more egg futures 2303 contracts, 2304 contracts, and 2305 contracts as the Spring Festival consumption starts. The risk point is that if the increase in demand for stocking up during the Spring Festival falls short of expectations, the market may magnify its pessimistic expectations after the Spring Festival, causing the market price to deviate from the valuation range.

