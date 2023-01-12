Home World Egg shortage?Raising chickens and laying eggs in the backyard seems to be quietly rising | New Zealand | Hen
Egg shortage?Raising chickens and laying eggs in the backyard seems to be quietly rising | New Zealand | Hen

Egg shortage?Raising chickens and laying eggs in the backyard seems to be quietly rising | New Zealand | Hen

[The Epoch Times, January 11, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Tang Ruozhou compiled a report in New Zealand) Searches for chickens, chicken coops and feed have increased due to a nationwide shortage of eggs, according to data from New Zealand’s online auction platform Trade Me. more than double. New Zealanders seem to have suddenly realized that only chickens can have eggs, and raising chickens and laying eggs in their own backyards seems to be quietly rising.

This is the result of a cage hen ban announced by the New Zealand government in 2012, which came into force late last year. The ban has left supermarket shelves thin and prompted some stores to limit how much customers can buy.

Trade Me spokeswoman Ruby Topzand said searches for chickens, coops and feed increased 129 per cent from 9,300 to 21,400 in the past week. A search on Trade Me shows laying hens selling for anywhere from $25 to $50, while fertilized eggs sell for about $1 each.

The SPCA urges those considering purchasing chickens to exercise caution, encouraging them to carefully consider whether they have the time, resources and circumstances to properly care for these animals. Chickens need a safe and ample environment, including sheds, nests, sandboxes, and access to safe outdoor areas for movement and foraging. They also need the company of at least two other chickens. Also, consider the impact on neighbors, especially if you want to keep roosters in your flock.

