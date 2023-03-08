Home World Eggs: There is an “egg shortage” in the world, Taiwan’s scolding war, and the supply system is under all-round scrutiny- BBC News 中文
“Can you buy eggs?”——This has been a topic of people’s livelihood in Taiwan since the beginning of the year. Affected by bird flu and low temperature, egg production has dropped sharply and egg prices have skyrocketed. When people buy eggs, they upload them on social media to show off I am an “egg rich man”.

All major supermarket chains have implemented restrictions on the purchase of eggs, limiting the purchase of two boxes per person at a time, and appealing to consumers not to hoard eggs. A few days ago, a netizen photographed a cashier at the Quanlian Welfare Center of a leading supermarket, with a notice on his back saying, “Eggs are sold out today, only Kinder Surprise eggs are left.”

The issue of egg shortage has also become a blue-green war of words. The founder of Hon Hai Group, Terry Gou, published a long article last month criticizing the lack of eggs in Taiwan and the record high egg price as the government’s “egg crisis”. The Council of Agriculture) was “bad” and asked Chen Jizhong, the chairman of the Council of Agriculture, to step down. Green camp supporters and public opinion representatives said that “it’s not that you can’t buy eggs, but that you can’t buy cheap eggs.”

The egg issue even involves cross-strait relations. Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Mainland, talked about the increase in the price of eggs in Taiwan at a regular press conference in February, but was refuted by Taiwan officials that the quoted price was untrue. During the two sessions in Beijing last month, he said that Taiwan’s egg shortage crisis “can be solved very well by relying on the mainland”, which caused some Taiwanese netizens to ridicule that “there is a bullet in the egg”.

