“Can you buy eggs?”——This has been a topic of people’s livelihood in Taiwan since the beginning of the year. Affected by bird flu and low temperature, egg production has dropped sharply and egg prices have skyrocketed. When people buy eggs, they upload them on social media to show off I am an “egg rich man”.

All major supermarket chains have implemented restrictions on the purchase of eggs, limiting the purchase of two boxes per person at a time, and appealing to consumers not to hoard eggs. A few days ago, a netizen photographed a cashier at the Quanlian Welfare Center of a leading supermarket, with a notice on his back saying, “Eggs are sold out today, only Kinder Surprise eggs are left.”

The issue of egg shortage has also become a blue-green war of words. The founder of Hon Hai Group, Terry Gou, published a long article last month criticizing the lack of eggs in Taiwan and the record high egg price as the government’s “egg crisis”. The Council of Agriculture) was “bad” and asked Chen Jizhong, the chairman of the Council of Agriculture, to step down. Green camp supporters and public opinion representatives said that “it’s not that you can’t buy eggs, but that you can’t buy cheap eggs.”

The egg issue even involves cross-strait relations. Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Mainland, talked about the increase in the price of eggs in Taiwan at a regular press conference in February, but was refuted by Taiwan officials that the quoted price was untrue. During the two sessions in Beijing last month, he said that Taiwan’s egg shortage crisis “can be solved very well by relying on the mainland”, which caused some Taiwanese netizens to ridicule that “there is a bullet in the egg”.

Just how short of eggs is Taiwan?

According to official statistics, each person in Taiwan eats 355 eggs per year, and the daily demand for eggs is 120,000 boxes (200 eggs per box). However, since the end of last year, the number of laying hens has decreased by 4 million. There are 112,000 cartons, and the daily egg shortage is about 500,000 to 800,000 eggs.

Some people in the industry estimate that the actual egg shortage is more than the official estimate, and it is estimated that there is a shortage of more than one million eggs every day.

Chen Jizhong, chairman of the Council of Agriculture, posted on Facebook on February 21, “I would like to express my deep apologies to consumers for not being able to buy eggs immediately in recent days.” He predicts that domestic egg production will take another 2 or 3 months to slowly increase.

Half of domestic eggs are sold to “business channels” such as markets, grocery stores, catering and baking industries, and only 20% are sold to “retail channels” such as supermarkets and stores. Egg merchants often give priority to the former, which in disguise makes ordinary consumers more It is difficult to buy eggs, and the northern region with the least production and the largest demand is the most serious. See also Pope visits Kazakhstan, Bishop of Karaganda introduces local Catholic community - Vatican News

As for the pricing of eggs in Taiwan, the “origin price” and the “wholesale price” of the eggs are determined by the egg merchants, egg farmers, and industrial and commercial departments after consultation with the “Republic of China Poultry Association Taiwan Layer Business Production and Marketing Steering Committee”. . Under the egg shortage crisis, the price of eggs has been raised twice in the past three weeks. In mid-February, the price of production land increased from 2 yuan to 42.5 NT dollars, and the wholesale price was 52 yuan. In early March, the price of production land rose again to 45.5 yuan. The price was raised to 55 yuan, both hitting record highs.

The catering industry is the first to bear the brunt. The well-known tea and egg shop in Sun Moon Lake in Nantou is limited to two. The time-honored stall “Shengli Hao Oyster Omelette” in the Liaoning Night Market in Taipei has announced that it will stop selling egg omelets, marinated eggs, and egg drop soup. Oyster Omelet may not have eggs to add. “Freshly Baked Cakes” closed early when the cakes were sold out that day due to insufficient supply of eggs. Hsinchu’s “Lao Wu Xian Porridge” was also forced to close for ten days due to lack of eggs.

Why not import eggs in bulk?

In the past, Taiwan was mostly self-sufficient in eggs, and imported eggs were relatively small. However, due to the continuous shortage of eggs in Taiwan, the Council of Agriculture launched a “short-term project import” plan. It is estimated that 5 million eggs and 300,000 breeder chickens will be imported from Australia, and the first batch of 360,000 eggs Australian eggs arrived in Taiwan by air on February 28.

However, the price of Australian eggs is high, plus the cost of transportation, the price difference of imported eggs has to be subsidized by the Council of Agriculture to NT$30 million.

Chen Jizhong, chairman of the Council of Agriculture, explained that according to the bird flu epidemic prevention regulations of the Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taiwan can only import eggs from the United States, Japan, and Australia. The process involved the use of vaccines and was therefore not taken into account. He further revealed in the Legislative Yuan on March 7 that imports from other countries would not be ruled out.

According to the review report of the Economic Committee of the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan will import 999 metric tons of eggs in 2020, 483 metric tons in 2021, and 1,379 metric tons from January to September 2022. Chicken farmers are concerned about whether the authorities will increase the proportion of imports in the future. Chen Jizhong emphasized that the eggs needed by Taiwanese people in the next 10 or 20 years will mainly come from domestic supply, and this structural change is unlikely to happen.

Why is there a special shortage of eggs this year?

Taiwan is not an exception. There are also egg shortages in many countries around the world. The production of eggs in the UK has hit a nine-year low. The price of eggs in the United States has increased by 60% in the past year, the largest increase in 50 years. The wholesale price of eggs in Japan has also soared 1.86 times compared to the same period last year. At the same time, it hit a new high since records began in 1993. See also France decides to impose sanctions on British fisheries, British fishing boats are punished by France_News_中国网

This is because the outbreak of bird flu in many countries around the world in 2022 will force chicken farmers to cull their chickens on a large scale. The U.S. culled 58 million poultry including chickens, Europe culled 50 million and Japan culled 12.49 million.

Avian influenza can be transmitted by migratory birds. Some experts pointed out that migratory birds have changed their habitats and migration routes due to climate change, leading to large-scale outbreaks of the virus internationally.

On the other hand, the Russo-Ukrainian war also led to rising international raw materials, chicken feed prices, and farmers’ production costs.

Why is egg production not efficient?

Back in Taiwan, the egg shortage is not a unique problem this year. The Council of Agriculture made a promotional video three years ago pointing to the establishment of an “egg national team” to let the public “don’t have to grab eggs and buy them every day.” However, the problem of egg shortage occurs every year. According to the analysis, the root cause is the industrial structural problem.

According to statistics, Taiwan’s annual egg production exceeds 8 billion eggs, and 85% of the hens are still raised in traditional open “battery cages”, that is, 2 to 4 chickens are kept in a cage the size of an A4 paper. , They eat, drink, and scatter in cages. Most chickens have never set foot on the ground in their lives, let alone spread their wings. Such a dense environment is easy to spread viruses, and it is even more vulnerable during the ravages of bird flu.

In contrast, Western countries such as Switzerland, France, and New Zealand have phased out lattice cages one after another. Taiwanese animal protection groups have also called for keeping up with international trends and asking the government to formulate industrial transformation policies. However, the Council of Agriculture’s attitude has been accused of being passive. Make specific promises. See also Lebanon has a new government after 13 months of stalemate

On the other hand, the best temperature for chickens to lay eggs is 14 to 25 degrees Celsius. Open layer farms cannot cope with weather changes, and the egg production rate will drop when there is a large temperature difference. Compared with the United States and Japan, the egg production rate is as high as 80-90%, and Taiwan’s egg production rate is only 60-70%, which is really low in the world.

Zhang Jingwei, director of the Animal Husbandry Department of the Council of Agriculture, blamed the aging of the chicken farmers, the lack of willingness to transform, and the poor productivity of the laying hens due to the old poultry houses. The authorities recently proposed to invest NT$1.05 billion to assist in the registration of traditional open poultry houses with a size of less than 50,000 in the next three years, and to transform them into non-open and airtight poultry houses with water curtains, and to introduce smart labor-saving equipment to recycle chicken manure. wait.

Should the underwriting system be phased out?

Even if the poultry houses are fully upgraded, it may not be able to solve the problem of egg shortage. Some egg farmers point the finger at the “unified underwriting system” with a history of more than 40 years.

About 80% of Taiwan’s eggs are under the exclusive sales system. Regardless of the size and quality of the eggs produced by the egg farmers, they will be collected by regular cooperative egg merchants based on weight, and then set by the “Republic of China Chicken Breeding Association Taiwan Layer Business Steering Committee”.

In principle, the committee is composed of the Chicken Raising Association, the Egg Merchants Association and the government. However, egg farmers only account for 40% of the total, and the proportion has been in a weak position for a long time. In other words, egg prices have long been in the hands of large egg merchants, and egg farmers are often asked The shipping fee is subsidized, and the price obtained is often lower than the advertised price. The Council of Agriculture promised last year to increase the participation of egg farmers and improve the transparency of egg prices, but the results have not been obvious.

Taiwanese media “Reporter” quoted Wu Congmin, an honorary professor of the Department of Economics at National Taiwan University, as saying that the original purpose of the exclusive sales system is to protect farmers, but it may harm the market mechanism.

He explained that when there is a surplus of eggs, uncompetitive egg farmers are allowed to survive, so there is no incentive to improve production equipment, which keeps Taiwan’s egg industry in a backward production mode; The government intervenes in the frozen prices, which cannot reflect market conditions, and farmers lack incentives to increase production, which worsens the egg shortage.

A senior chicken farmer said that instead of subsidizing the eggs, the government should improve production and marketing and prevent large egg producers from lowering prices. Egg farmers see that there is money to be made, and they will naturally improve the breeding environment, which will make production more stable in the long run.

Upstream and Downstream News, a Taiwanese agricultural news website, pointed out in a report early last year that Taiwan’s egg industry is difficult to progress because the overall egg price is too low. From 2008 to 2021, Taiwan’s consumer price index (CPI) will increase by 11%. The price of eggs has only increased slightly in the past ten years. The price of eggs per kilogram ranges from 43.89 to 46.22 NT dollars per kilogram, and the retail price ranges from 56.32 yuan to 56.97 NT dollars.