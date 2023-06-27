Eggs, what could happen if you eat 3 a day? Unexpected

What happens if you eat 3 eggs a day especially because of the negative reputation with those trying to stay healthy, as they are considered to be the culprit in high cholesterol and weight gain.

Eggs are a versatile and nutritious food that is eaten all over the world.

Eggs nutritional values

Eggs are a very popular food for their richness in nutrients. They are a complete source of high quality protein, providing all the essential amino acids needed for our body’s health and growth.

Eggs are also a good source of vitamins as is vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B12, vitamin E and vitamin K, as well as minerals such as iron, zinc and selenium.

However, it is important to consume eggs in moderation and to take into account the daily amount. The dietary guidelines recommend limit the intake of dietary cholesterol, and eggs are a significant source of cholesterol.

While studies have shown that consuming dietary cholesterol has less impact on blood cholesterol levels than saturated and trans fat intake, it is still advisable to monitor total cholesterol intake and follow a balanced diet.

There is no specific amount of eggs that must be consumed every day. Individual needs may vary depending on physical activity level, age, health status and other factors. Some people can consume one egg a day without problems, while others may need to limit their consumption due to specific conditions such as hypercholesterolemia or other pathologies.

Additionally, the preparation and cooking of eggs can affect their nutritional value. Boiled eggs, for example, keep the nutrients intact, while fried eggs or in omelettes may require the addition of fats and seasonings that increase the overall calorie content of the dish.

3 eggs per day

If you consume three eggs a day, what happens depends on several factors. It is important to consider that eggs are a nutritious source of high quality protein, vitamins and minerals. Despite their bad reputation due to cholesterol, recent studies suggest that the moderate consumption of eggs it does not negatively affect cardiovascular health for most healthy people.

Some even claim that they can cause a heart attack and in general those who want to lose weight remove them from their diet. But what happens if you eat 3 eggs a day? It is good to dispel all the legends about eggs and in particular those about yolks.

According to some studies, eating 3 eggs a day can have several health benefits, such as:

Improving good cholesterol (HDL) levels and reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) is an important goal for maintaining cardiovascular health. Cholesterol is an essential substance for the functioning of our body, but an excess of cholesterol in the blood, especially LDL, can contribute to the development of heart disease.

improve good cholesterol levels, it is possible to adopt some food and lifestyle strategies. A balanced diet rich in healthy foods can help raise HDL cholesterol. Some foods known to raise good cholesterol include healthy vegetable oils such as olive oil and flaxseed oil, nuts and seeds, fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon and mackerel, and legumes such as beans and lentils;Reduce obesity and the sense of hunger, two important goals for improving overall health and well-being;prevent anemia, vision problems and cancer are crucial aspects of maintaining health and well-being. Anemia is a condition characterized by a lack of red blood cells or hemoglobin in the blood, while vision problems can be linked to a lack of essential nutrients for the eyes. Cancer is a serious disease that can be influenced by many factors, including diet and lifestyle;Maintain healthy skin, strong bones and healthy teeth are important goals for general well-being. The skin is our largest organ and it is essential to take care of it to keep it hydrated, elastic and luminous;Increase physical endurance and brain health:Control stress and migraines.

Eggs are also a high-quality source of protein and don’t contain large amounts of fat or calories. However, be careful with the cooking method and prefer hard-boiled, soft-boiled or poached eggs over fried or scrambled eggs. The omelettes can be cooked in the oven with herbs and vegetables for avoid adding fat.

Eggs can be eaten for breakfast once or twice a week, alternating them with other foods in a balanced diet. Eggs are also rich in lecithin which helps prevent various diseases. Cutting eggs out of your diet can cause a lack of high-quality, complete protein.

