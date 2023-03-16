Self-portrait of the 33rd anniversary – Tanguy Wera – CCO

It takes a hell of a lot of immodesty to stage your own life with the deep conviction that it will interest others. However, there are two or three places where it goes rather well:

contemporary literature where the pretext of autofiction and a dose of half-assumed voyeurism from readers offer writers the opportunity to reveal themselves with more or less filters.

Rap where the egotrip is an exercise in style as old as the genre. There are countless texts where the author surfs somewhere between the prowess of polished punchlines and the distressing first degree of "I built myself ».

And social networks where both the architecture and the economic model of the system encourage users to stage the reality of their lives to maintain virtual notoriety.

The egotrip is therefore neither of a place, nor of a caste, nor of a rank, and those who persist in believing that it is the fruit of an era have never read Montaigne or Maupassant.

For my part, being neither a rapper nor a writer, I still have the networks to share this.

It will appear as the distressing expression of a self-narrative. But today is March 12, the day of my 33rd spring. But if there is one day in the year when we tolerate immodesty, it may be our birthday.

Self-portrait of Jacques-Louis David, 1748 – Public Domain

Dawn

Waking up at dawn. Finally, what comes closest to the dawn when you stayed up late with a group of friends to cross the cape together. Sneakers, synthetic and fluorescent textiles, a connected watch: this morning we were no doubt embodying what we do most representative of the Western thirty-year-old who, to keep in shape, makes it his mission to pace and trot the steep paths. of the snowy Ardennes. Nothing epic or glorious about sporting achievement, but maybe that’s where sport is sweetest? When he doesn’t set himself the ambition of crushing the opponent or breaking a record.

Arnold Böcklin’s Self-Portrait with Death – Public Domain

Plantation

« After the buckthorn, there are two beeches and two dogwoods “. I don’t know if the plants, in this damp, cold soil, will pick up again in the spring, but just hearing those words come out of my five-year-old son’s mouth was worth all the hoe-axing that afternoon.

To signify the complexity and the fragmentation of tasks between a thousand and one actors with varied and limited skills, we often take the example of the design of a smartphone. My blows of the hoe-axe, ancestral and simple gesture if any, were however well worth the complex demonstrations of our human complementarities: how many botanists to select species favorable to biodiversity? How many agronomists to measure their benefits on our crops? Nurserymen to make them grow? Of ministers, cabinettards and civil servants to give substance to a subsidy for the planting of hedges in private homes? This afternoon, there were three of us, Jack, Leo and me, but we were a hundred, a thousand, and we have already planted 2421 km of hedgerow.

Norman Rockwell’s Triple Self-Portrait – Public Domain

cooperatives

Because today is March 12, I have started the distribution of homemade soaps promised to my friends for my birthday and whose profits will return in the form of shares to the cooperative Story of a bean.

Because today is Sunday, I sent to the customers of the cooperative Terre d’Herbage the reminder for citrus orders from the Sicilian cooperative The Happy Hens.

Yuval Noah Harari – and many others before him – says that the human has reached this level of complexity in his achievements because he is a super-cooperator. I don’t give him the wrong and this way of cooperating around what feeds us is undoubtedly the most beautiful expression of it.

Self-portrait of Elisabeth Vigée le Brun – Public Domain

Culture

Today at last, I wrote the words that tomorrow I will say to the radio : words that speak of musical notes played in village halls, of the discovery of the source of a stream, of reunions and new encounters. I never know what echo these words will meet, but if they open windows, then they will deserve the kilometers swallowed by bike tomorrow.

Weavers

Abdenour Bidar, in his beautiful book the weavers to the editions Les Liens qui Libérants writes that we must essentially cultivate three types of links to repair “the torn fabric of the world » : the connection to oneselfintimate and stirring, connection to othersrich and buoyant, the connection to nature that we were so naive to believe disconnected from our bodies.

I don’t know if I will be able to participate at the height of my ambitions in terms of mending this torn fabric, but I believe that days like these can at the very least instill in me the strength of collective egotrips to celebrate, every day of my thirty-fourth year, the symphony of those who weave together. Thank you !