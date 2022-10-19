Two hundred days of hunger strike. Alaa Abdel Fatah, the most important Egyptian human rights activist, joined them today in jail on the latest in a long series of charges of taking part in an unorganized sit-in and spreading false news against the government. . Abdel Fatah, 40, face and brain of the Tahrir Square riots, imprisoned by presidents Hosni Mubarak and Mohammed Morsi and now by their successor Abdel Fatah al Sisi, went on strike to protest against the prison conditions of thousands of waiting inmates of trial and deprived of many of the most basic rights in Egypt: from the possibility of receiving regular visits, …