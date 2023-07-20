Egypt, al-Sisi pardons Patrick Zaki: he will be released this morning. Meloni: today he will be in Italy

2′ of reading

Egyptian President al-Sisi has pardoned Patrick Zaki, the young activist who just 24 hours ago he was definitively sentenced to three years in prison, of which 14 months are still to be served. Patrick will be released today at nine, Egyptian local time, eight in Italy: said Khaled Ali, a well-known lawyer and political activist, former candidate for the Egyptian presidential elections, contacted by telephone by ANSA.

In the last few hours, the signs of a possible gesture by the Egyptian president had multiplied, the only way to avoid another period of detention for the thirty-two-year-old recent graduate of the University of Bologna.

“Tomorrow [oggi per chi legge, ndr] Patrick Zaki will be in Italy and I sincerely wish him a life of serenity and success». This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video message.

The applause of the Senate

«I want to express the joy of the whole Senate for this result. I want to thank all those who have spent these years for this result. I wanted to express it to the Assembly». The Senator of the Democratic Party Philip Sensi interrupts the work of the Senate Hall to inform the Assembly of the news awaited since yesterday. A long applause accompanies her words. The Senator joins the break Julius Terzi on behalf of Fratelli d’Italia: «Great satisfaction – says Terzi – for the importance of such a decisive step».

Release imminent

The release of Patrick Zaki «is expected in the next few hours. His mother and uncle went to the New Mansura police station to await his release. If God wills, he will already be home today »: one of the lawyers of the Egyptian researcher, Samweil Tharwat said, contacted by ANSA by telephone

Tajani: decisive contribution from the government

“Egyptian President al-Sisi pardoned Patrick Zaki. Thanks to the government’s foreign policy, we have made a decisive contribution to freeing this young student. Concrete results through work and international credibility». The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes it on Twitter.

Lepore: great joy for Bologna

«It is a great joy for Bologna, I hope it means embracing him soon and having him back in the city. We must also thank all the activists who have spent themselves for Patrick Zaki, Amnesty, the rector, Professor Rita Monticelli, the governments that have followed and also the last government, which has dialogued with Egypt. I’ll stop here for now, let’s wait for more news and hope that Patrick will be able to leave the country to have him here, it’s a great joy for Bologna, I want to repeat it”. The mayor of Bologna said, Matthew Lepore .

“Egypt pardoned Zaki. It is not a random act. It is the fruit of work, of relationships, of seriousness, of consideration, of diplomacy, of a sense of institutions, of respect. Because there are those who spend their days criticizing and there are those who work». The Minister of Defense writes it on Twitter Guido Crosetto , after the news of the pardon granted by the Egyptian president Al-Sisi to the researcher Patrick Zaki. Always on Twitter he also writes Antonio Tajani , Foreign Minister: “Egyptian President al-Sisi has pardoned Patrick Zaki. Thanks to the government’s foreign policy, we have made a decisive contribution to freeing this young student. Concrete results through work and international credibility”.

