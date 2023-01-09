Home World Egypt cargo ship runs aground in the Suez Canal
Egypt cargo ship runs aground in the Suez Canal

A cargo ship ran aground in the Suez Canal in Egypt: a channel service company communicated it. The Leth Agency said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Ismailia province of the Suez Canal. The company said canal tugs are hard at work trying to get the vessel back online.

Oil tanker gets stuck in the Suez Canal, 20 minutes of terror thinking about the nightmare of January 2021

The Joint Coordination Center indicates that the MV Glory carries over 65,000 tons of corn from Ukraine to China. The vessel ran aground just south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea.

