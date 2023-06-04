Home » Egypt, damaged tanker blocks Suez channel – Corriere TV
World

Egypt, damaged tanker blocks Suez channel – Corriere TV

by admin
Egypt, damaged tanker blocks Suez channel – Corriere TV

Seavigour was built in 2016 and is 274 meters long and 48.63 meters wide

(LaPresse) A tanker has broken down in a one-lane stretch of the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the global waterway. This was stated by the Egyptian authorities. The Maltese-flagged Seavigour suffered a mechanical failure at the 12th kilometer of the canal, said George Safwat, spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority. The Canal Authority sent three tugboats to tow the tanker and allow other vessels to pass through. The tanker was part of the northern convoy, which transits the channel from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the tanker broke down in part of the single-lane waterway, cutting off the passage of eight other vessels that were behind her. in the convoy. In a telephone interview with a local television station, he said tugs were towing the tanker towards a dual-lane section at the 17-kilometre limit of the canal. The Seavigour was built in 2016 and is 274 meters long and 48.63 meters wide, according to MarineTraffic, a provider of ship tracking services. (LaPresse)

June 4, 2023 – Updated June 4, 2023, 5:31 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  What to expect from the climate conference in Egypt - Matt McDonald

You may also like

Osimhen scores the penalty. Then the scudetto party...

Novak Djokovic watched PSŽ and met Messi, Neymar...

Dejan Stanković is definitely leaving Sampdoria Sports

Interview: The United States is not qualified to...

Palermo, 117 fines for the Ztl but the...

Palermo, the treasure trove of drug bosses and...

Dylan Dog “The Conspiracy of the Guilty”

NIPPOP CULTURAL ASSOCIATION presents NipPop 2023 – JAPAN...

Kim Yo Jong Criticized: Blindly following the trend...

Novak Djokovic on meeting Messi, Mbappe and Neymar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy