Egypt, damaged tanker blocks Suez channel – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A tanker has broken down in a one-lane stretch of the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the global waterway. This was stated by the Egyptian authorities. The Maltese-flagged Seavigour suffered a mechanical failure at the 12th kilometer of the canal, said George Safwat, spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority. The Canal Authority sent three tugboats to tow the tanker and allow other vessels to pass through. The tanker was part of the northern convoy, which transits the channel from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the tanker broke down in part of the single-lane waterway, cutting off the passage of eight other vessels that were behind her. in the convoy. In a telephone interview with a local television station, he said tugs were towing the tanker towards a dual-lane section at the 17-kilometre limit of the canal. The Seavigour was built in 2016 and is 274 meters long and 48.63 meters wide, according to MarineTraffic, a provider of ship tracking services. (LaPresse)