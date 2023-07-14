Egypt-Ethiopia, agreement within four months for the “Dam of rebirth” on the Nile

Listen to the audio version of the article

Egypt and Ethiopia are once again negotiating the most insidious dossier of the two: the operations of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the maxi-dam on the Blue Nile built by Addis Ababa and opposed by Cairo because it would “steal” almost all of Egypt’s water resources. It is not the first round of negotiations in progress, after the flop of those triangulated by the African Union and the United States to stem an escalation that has already slipped to the brink of military threats. On paper, however, the terms must be clearer: Egyptian President al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have agreed to reach an agreement within four months and to involve Sudan in the agreement, aligned with Egypt in hostility to the current Ethiopian project but today absorbed by the internal conflict between the regular army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces.

The Diplomatic Saga About the “Dam of Rebirth”

The negotiations open yet another chapter of a diplomatic saga which began with the very announcement of the «Dam of rebirth», as the Ethiopian government has renamed a work entrusted to the Italian Webuild and destined to supplant the energy poverty of the second most populous country in Africa. The dam, envisioned for the time being in the 1960s, is 1,800 meters long and 170 meters high, with an estimated capacity to contain 74 billion cubic meters of water and generate over 5,000 megawatts of energy thanks to the two plants installed at the his feet. Numbers that, when fully operational, would elect it as the largest hydroelectric plant on an African scale, addressing the supply shortages that condemn an ​​economy that has been growing for decades to blackouts and production delays.

Unsurprisingly, the work has become one of the pillars of the reform agenda launched by Abiy Ahmed in the ascendant phase of his premiership and then interrupted by the double trauma of Covid and rampant civil war of 2020-2022 with the northern rebels of Tigray. Nor that its planning has unleashed tensions from the outset, in an exchange of mutual accusations that has led to fears of army intervention or “only” diplomatic rifts in a region that is anything but stable.

The reasons for the dispute are known and concern both the symbolic and effective weight of the Nile on the three countries and their respective economic systems. Egypt draws up to 97% of its water resources from the Nile and has long insisted that limits be set on the operations of the Ethiopian dam, fearing a drainage of water with lethal repercussions on agricultural production and the stability of a country already shaken by inflation and instability. Sudan enjoys less weight in the confrontation between Cairo and Addis Ababa but has always sided with Egypt against the “existential” threat of a giant that rises a few kilometers from the Sudanese borders.

Ethiopia has always maintained that the dam would not affect the water supply of Egypt and Sudan, only to end up at loggerheads with the two partners over al-Sisi’s request: the guarantee of quotas that ensure the supply of water to both countries, linking the operation of the “GERD” to criteria established together with Cairo and Khartoum. So far the compromises have vanished, closing the negotiating rounds with a stalemate that has increased nervousness and left the resolution of the conflict pending. Now the deadlines to come to terms are clear. It is said that the terms of the agreement, and its reliability, are.