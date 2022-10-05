Green disc yesterday in Cairo at the inauguration of the Human Brotherhood Foundation. Objective: charitable projects, including the Oasi della Pietà Orphanage, the Bambino Gesù Hospital in the Administrative Capital and the School for Human Brotherhood for Persons of Determination

During the ceremony, hosted by the Embassy of Italy, Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, former personal secretary of His Holiness Pope Francis, and head of the Foundation, announced the official inauguration of the foundation, stating that the projects that the Foundation is carrying out, or the Bambino Gesù Hospital, the Orphanage and the School for Human Brotherhood for Determined Persons, will constitute an important addition to the scene of charitable work in Egypt and a tributary of the institutions operating in the field of the advancement of human well-being. He added that the true renaissance that Egypt is witnessing today raises hope and requires an advanced and sophisticated level of humanitarian services according to the vision of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who works to establish the values ​​of fraternity, citizenship, equality and extend a hand of empowerment to weak groups and determined people.

The Ambassador of Italy to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Michele Quaroni, whose embassy hosted the launch ceremony, declared that the Italian State is hosting this event in appreciation of the charitable activities of the Human Brotherhood Foundation and as an expression of friendship that unites the two countries. His Excellency assured the importance of the Bambino Gesù Hospital as an addition and quality leap in the care of children and women, as this hospital represents a European and international reference in the field of genetic and rare diseases.

Tarek El Molla, Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, expressed his happiness to participate in this event and sign the foundation stone of the new hospital. He also thanked the Italian ambassador for hosting this event and the heads of the Human Brotherhood Foundation for their mission of rapprochement between peoples and the spread of the culture of human brotherhood among all human beings.

The Minister of Solidarity, Dr. Nevin Al-Kabbaj, who attended the event as a representative of the Prime Minister and the Egyptian government, expressed his happiness for what the Foundation For Human Brotherhood is doing to support charitable work and social and to spread the spirit of tolerance and dialogue between all groups of Egyptian society.

In the speech of the Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar – delivered by Dr. Mohamed El-Tayeb – the Arab Republic of Egypt, the government and the people welcome with great importance the project of the Bambino Gesù Hospital, with all the appreciation and gratitude of His Holiness, Pope Francis and of the dear Italian Republic. Together we salute the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and peoples, and we continue together the process of development and expansion of its reach to include wider horizons, hoping that our efforts will be crowned with every success.

The President of the Foundation, Monsignor Yoannis Gaid stressed that the three major projects that the Foundation is implementing in Egypt to provide goodness to the land of good and its benevolent children. They are projects based on the belief that the darkness of the world cannot hide the light of a small candle, and that our humanity needs tangible actions and people who roll up their sleeves to quench their thirst, treat the sick, take care of the elderly, console mourning and take the hand of determined people.

The first stone of the new hospital was signed by Minister Dr. Nevin Al-Qabbaj, by Minister Tariq Al-Mulla, by Sheikh Osama Al-Azhari, by the Advisor to the President of the Republic, by the Italian Ambassador Michel Coroni, by Minister Yahya Rashid , by Minister Manal Awad, by His Beatitude Patriarch Anba Ibrahim Ishaq, by His Eminence Bishop Clementos on behalf of His Holiness Pope Tawadros, by Minister Ing. Khaled Abbas, and Dr. Ismail Abdel Al-Ghafar, Ambassador Abdel Salam Al-Madani and Dr. Muhammad Al-Tayeb on behalf of the Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Professor Matthew De Nardi on behalf of the Italian Child Jesus Association and Monsignor Yoannis Gaid.

George Saeed Khreish, President of ConsultanHSS, presented the engineering drawings for the Bambino Gesù Hospital project. ConsultanHSS is one of the most important engineering companies in the world. The projects of the new hospital were impressive and reflect the importance of the project.

The celebration was attended by a large number of representatives of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, representatives of local and international bodies, representatives of the beloved United Arab Emirates and a large number of public figures and media professionals.

The ceremony was presented by the beautiful artist, Bushra, with sweet and selective words, and ended with the wonderful and meaningful performance of the international soprano, the artist Amira Selim and the musician Nicholas, and the song of Isis that everyone loves, which was the best conclusion of a night where everyone gathered around the foundation’s slogan: “We reach everyone with humanity.”