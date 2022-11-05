The Bambino Gesù del Cairo Onlus Association, founded and chaired by Monsignor Gaid Yoannis, former Secretary of His Holiness Pope Francis, which aims to complete the construction of the “Bambino Gesù del Cairo” pediatric hospital, which is the first Bambino Gesù Hospital outside Italy, as well as the “Oasi della Pietà” Orphanage and the “School of Human Brotherhood for the Disabled”, has launched a fundraising campaign for the purchase of a Mobile Clinic, which can be visited and offer the necessary pediatric care to poor and sick children, who live in isolated localities and villages in Egypt, in a state of absolute poverty, in which adequate health facilities are lacking.

The auto-medical will be equipped with 3 medical offices, used in such a way as to be able to carry out first aid, through specific medical visits and treatments, for children who have to undergo surgery, to be practiced in hospitals, where the auto-medical will transport them. .

Many doctors have already joined the humanitarian initiative by offering their work for free, as volunteers. The Association needs funds capable of carrying out this important humanitarian commitment for sick children without medical care.

We therefore ask for your help, through financial donations in favor of this initiative and, above all, necessary for the purchase of the medical truck, which will save the lives of many children who need medical help, otherwise abandoned to their fate of death. .

A little financial aid is enough to contribute to the realization of a project that aims to protect the health and, therefore, the life of poor children, whom no one takes care of. You too can help sick children with a small economic offer. The life of poor children is entrusted to your generosity. We donate a Mobile Clinic to sick, very poor children living in Egypt.

(The donation can be made on the account of the Bambino Gesù del Cairo Onlus Association,

at Intesa SANPAOLO – ACCENTRATA branch – IBAN: IT43 A030 6909 6061 0000 0180 278

BIC: BCITITMMXXX; with the clause: “Mobile Clinic for sick children”).