Egypt Introduces Shark Tracking Devices | Entertainment

Egypt plans to install devices to monitor sharks in the Red Sea, and this move aims to determine the reasons for attacks by these predators.

This is information that may be of interest to all tourists planning to travel to Egypt. The country has announced plans to install devices to monitor shark movements, following last week’s attack in the Red Sea, local media reported.

Russian tourist Vladimir Popov (28) died after being attacked by a tiger shark and dragged underwater on June 8 in the city of Hurghada. Neman was later dismantled and the remains of the unfortunate young man were found in it.

Egypt closed numerous beaches after this tragedy, and now it has been decided to start monitoring the movement of sharks and their behavior in order to prevent future attacks.

“After the attack, the Ministry of Environment decided to install tracking devices within days to monitor the movements of sharks, especially tiger sharks, in the Red Seanavodi list “Al-Masry Al-Youm”.

This move also aims to determine the reasons for shark attacks. Two tourists from Europe died in shark attacks near Hurghada in 2022. In 2020, a boy from Ukraine lost an arm and an Egyptian tour guide lost a leg in a shark attack.

In 2018, a shark also killed a Czech tourist on the beach in the Red Sea. A German tourist was killed in a similar attack in 2015.

