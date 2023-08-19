Egypt, the limbo of Syrian refugees: “We are discriminated against, it is difficult to get a visa. And without residence, children are excluded from schools”

Officially they are 140mila (registered fromUnhcr) but the real numbers would be, according to “Syria Al-Gad Foundation”, five times as much. I am Syrian men, women and children which remain in limbo: all asylum seekers every six months. For them in Egyptdespite the president’s country Abdel-Al-Sisi let them enter since the conflict that broke out in Syria in 2011, there is no certainty. We understand this by meeting Taher al-NajjarHead of Relief and Livelihood, of the office of Obour, 700,000 inhabitants, 35 kilometers from Cairo. To guide us, outside the capital, is Natasha Mashamanager in Egypt of the non-governmental organization “MAIS, movement for self-development, exchange and solidarity” which for almost twenty years has been working on a project microcredit, carried out in the rural area of Sohagalongside the communities to improve socio-economic conditions of women, children, peasants, small producers, young people and displaced persons.

Crossing the capital remains one of the greatest risks, due to the traffic, but it allows you to enter the belly of a city of eighteen million inhabitants (on paper). Just move away about twenty kilometers from Tahrir Square, symbol of the revolution that led to the fall of the regime Hosni Mubarakto understand that one of the main issues is the demographics: according to UN data, in Egypt the average number of children had by each woman is 3.5 and, according to the New York Times, if the situation does not change, the population of the country could reach 128 millions dpeople in 2030.

The “casermoni”, the beehive apartments, were exterminated. The emergency refugees Syrians it seems to never end. “We have been here – explains Taher al Najjar – since 2011 and with the persistence of the Syrian crisis, the increase in the number of refugees arriving in Egypt and the increase in needs, it was necessary to work in an institutional and organized way. We have schoolswe are able to give health care, bureaucracy e you to protect our compatriots. The main problem is the discrimination. It is difficult to obtain a visa, residency and therefore a job. Trivially even a child, if he does not have a residence, cannot access state school despite Egypt having ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child”.

The numbers of “Syria Al-Gad Foundation” speak for themselves: in ten years they have helped 344,421 people, of which 99,227 in the health sector and 56,292 in the education sector. To make us understand what he is talking about, he takes us to visit a school that has even adopted the “Montessori” method: here they are welcomed 1,600 children every day of which 300 who have lost their father. Now the emergency – the director tells us – are the refugees fleeing from Sudan. Already last May, UNHCR spoke of more than 170,000 people who entered Egypt, since the beginning of the conflict on April 15, through Qustol, a border crossing point. “An estimated arrival – says Taher al Najjar – of 250,000 Sudanese in a country that is already on its knees”.

1 /5

IMG-0305