Home World Egypt, train derails north of Cairo: victims and injured
World

Egypt, train derails north of Cairo: victims and injured

by admin
Egypt, train derails north of Cairo: victims and injured

The death toll from a train accident that took place north of Cairo is two dead and 16 injured. This was reported by the Egyptian Ministry of Health. According to the website of the Al Ahram newspaper, a train derailed in Qalyoub, a town about twenty kilometers away from the Egyptian capital.

Train derailments and accidents are common in Egypt, where the railway system has a history of poorly maintained equipment and poor management. In recent years, the government has launched several renovation and modernization initiatives to improve its railways.

In 2018, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said an estimated 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $8.13 billion, would be needed to properly refurbish the North African country’s neglected rail network.

See also  Born, increased commitment to the East at the center of the Madrid summit. Biden-Erdogan phone call

You may also like

China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation...

Group sexual assault, Genoa player Portanova sentenced

Palermo, Marconi tries to recover for the match...

Tim Burton absolute protagonist of the exhibition THE...

Zvezdan Slavnić hit Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

Željko Obradović on the victory of Partizan against...

The “pink shares” in the boards of directors...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Do you feel these symptoms as soon as...

China: demand falls and exports in February go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy