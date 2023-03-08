The death toll from a train accident that took place north of Cairo is two dead and 16 injured. This was reported by the Egyptian Ministry of Health. According to the website of the Al Ahram newspaper, a train derailed in Qalyoub, a town about twenty kilometers away from the Egyptian capital.

Train derailments and accidents are common in Egypt, where the railway system has a history of poorly maintained equipment and poor management. In recent years, the government has launched several renovation and modernization initiatives to improve its railways.

In 2018, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said an estimated 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $8.13 billion, would be needed to properly refurbish the North African country’s neglected rail network.